4 Winners, 3 Losers after Atlanta Falcons Fall to Chicago Bears

The Atlanta Falcons had a frustrating afternoon against the Chicago Bears, losing 31-23, with several standout individual performances overshadowed by costly turnovers, offensive line struggles, and a growing list of injuries.

Atlanta found some positives in its team. However, special teams mistakes, an inconsistent running game and protection breakdowns made it difficult for the Falcons to put together a complete performance.

Here is a look at the biggest winners and losers from Atlanta's matchup against Chicago.

Winners

Falcons Defensive Line

Atlanta's defensive line was one of the few bright spots of the afternoon. The unit managed to generate pressure on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, recording six total quarterback hits and three sacks.

They held the league's No. 1 rushing attack to just 98 yards.

Brandon Dorlus, Gervon Dexter, and LaCale London each recorded a sack, providing Atlanta with several impactful plays in the trenches. Their ability to disrupt Williams gave the defense opportunities to get off the field and prevent the Bears quarterback from becoming too comfortable in the pocket.

Although the Falcons struggled in other areas, the defensive line showed encouraging signs of progress. Generating consistent pressure will be essential moving forward, especially against quarterbacks who can extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket.

Atlanta needs more performances like this from its defensive front as it looks to become more consistent on that side of the ball.

Jessie Bates III

Bates continues to prove why he is one of Atlanta's most valuable defensive players. The veteran safety has consistently found ways to make an impact, using his instincts and physicality to create opportunities for the Falcons.

His forced fumble against Chicago was another example of his ability to change the momentum of a game. Turnovers are particularly important for a defense that needs to give its offense additional possessions and opportunities to score. He was also tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

Bates' consistent playmaking remains a major asset for Atlanta. Even when the defense struggles collectively, he has the ability to deliver a momentum-changing play.

His leadership and production will remain important as the Falcons attempt to regroup following a disappointing performance.

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Pitts provided a much-needed spark for Atlanta's offense, recording two touchdowns while finishing with five receptions for 60 yards. He scored both touchdowns in the 4th quarter to help Atlanta cut the lead to 8.

Kyle Pitts what a play!



CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1K7vEntXHI — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The tight end gave Penix another reliable target in the passing game outside of Drake London. His production was especially important as Atlanta attempted to generate momentum during a difficult afternoon.

Pitts' performance was one of the more encouraging developments for the Falcons. Getting him involved consistently could help create additional opportunities for the rest of Atlanta's offensive weapons.

With the passing game searching for consistency, Pitts' ability to produce could become increasingly important in the coming weeks.

Michael Penix Jr.

Penix finished the afternoon completing 19 of 33 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Although the quarterback struggled during the first three quarters, he helped give Atlanta's offense a spark in the fourth quarter as the Falcons attempted to mount a comeback.

His late production demonstrated the potential of Atlanta's passing attack when the offense finds its rhythm. Penix was able to connect with his receivers for multiple touchdowns despite dealing with significant pressure throughout the game.

However, the quarterback was sacked five times. The offensive line struggled to consistently provide a clean pocket. Those protection problems limited his ability to operate comfortably and contributed to a difficult offensive performance.

Penix still has areas to improve, particularly when it comes to recognizing and dealing with pressure pre-snap. Nevertheless, his three touchdown passes and fourth-quarter response offered some positives for Atlanta to build on.

Losers

Zachariah Branch

Branch had a costly afternoon on special teams, committing two turnovers that hurt Atlanta's chances of establishing momentum.

The rookie muffed a punt in the second quarter before fumbling a kickoff in the third quarter. Both mistakes disrupted the Falcons' efforts to gain favorable field position and placed additional pressure on the defense.

The first fumble was particularly damaging as the Falcons were getting the ball with just under two minutes to go in the first half, down 14-7, and with some momentum.

Instead, they went into the break down 21-7, and the game suddenly felt out of reach.

The Falcons need more reliable execution on special teams, and Branch will have to learn from the mistakes as he continues adjusting to the NFL.

Offensive Line

Atlanta's offensive line had one of its most difficult performances of the season, struggling to protect Penix and surrendering five sacks. Michael Penix Jr. was pressured on 46% of his dropbacks after the Bears blitzed him on 56.4% of his pass attempts.

The protection breakdowns prevented the quarterback from consistently settling into the pocket and limited the offense's ability to develop plays downfield. Communication issues appeared to contribute to the problems, with Chicago's defenders finding opportunities to penetrate the protection and disrupt Atlanta's passing game.

Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon also forced two fumbles on Penix. One was overturned, while the other proved especially costly and effectively ended Atlanta's hopes of mounting a comeback.

The struggles are particularly concerning because they also affect Atlanta's ability to maintain balance between the running and passing games.

Running Game

After promising performances earlier in the season, Atlanta's rushing attack has struggled to maintain the same level of consistency.

Bijan Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards last week against the Ravens, but had just nine carries for 61 yards against Chicago. While those numbers represent averages of 5.1 and 6.8 yards per carry, respectively, his limited workload in the latest game raises questions about Atlanta's ability to consistently establish its ground attack.

Robinson remains one of the Falcons' most dangerous offensive weapons, and his efficiency shows that he can produce when given opportunities. However, nine carries are not enough to consistently make him the centerpiece of an offense that has benefited from his explosiveness.

The struggles are particularly frustrating following Atlanta's encouraging performances in Weeks 3 and 4. The Falcons appeared to be developing a strong offensive identity built around Robinson and the running game, but recent performances have made that progress more difficult to sustain.

Atlanta must find ways to involve Robinson more consistently while improving the blocking in front of him. A productive rushing attack would help take pressure off Penix, create more manageable passing situations, and give the offense a better chance to control the tempo of games.

Mounting Injuries

The Falcons' injury concerns became one of the most troubling developments of the afternoon, with multiple defensive players leaving the game.

Linebacker Divine Deablo exited with an arm injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He finished with four tackles, including two solo stops.

Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell also left with a shoulder injury before returning to the game, providing some relief for Atlanta's secondary. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. suffered a hamstring injury and was listed as doubtful to return.

The most concerning situation involved rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who sustained a frightening injury while tackling Bears tight end Colston Loveland in the third quarter. Daniels' facemask made contact with Loveland's knee, and he remained down on the field as medical personnel rushed to assist him.

A cart was brought onto the field before Daniels was placed on a stretcher and taken off. Teammates gathered around him to offer support as he left the field.

The Falcons later announced that Daniels was alert and had movement in all his extremities. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

The initial update was encouraging, although Daniels' condition required additional medical assessment. His injury was a sobering moment for Atlanta, with teammates and coaches left waiting for further information about the rookie linebacker.

Losing Daniels and Deablo, even temporarily, could create significant challenges for Atlanta's linebacker depth. The injuries to Terrell and Bowman also threatened to complicate the team's defensive preparations, although Terrell's return was a positive development.

The Falcons will need to monitor the health of all four players as they prepare for their next matchup.

The challenge moving forward will be turning those flashes of potential into a more complete performance while hoping the injury situation does not further weaken the roster.

What's Next?

The road doesn't get any easier for the Falcons. They take on the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers next week. They'll need to find a way to contain Brock Purdy's ability to make plays off script in a way they couldn't against Caleb Williams if they stand a chance at pulling off the upset.

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