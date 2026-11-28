Tom Brady had plenty to say about former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thanksgiving.

Brady criticized Rodgers for discussing his issues with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during Fox's broadcast of the Eagles-Cowboys game. Brady made it clear that he believes some disagreements should stay inside the locker room.

Tom Brady Makes His Feelings About Aaron Rodgers Clear

“Nobody wins when the family feuds.”@TomBrady on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/qLtmKL5oif — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 27, 2026

Rodgers has shared his side of what happened in Pittsburgh, including his disagreements with head coach Mike McCarthy. He appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier in the week and raised concerns about McCarthy's conduct during team meetings and other activities.

The Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday after benching him in favor of Mason Rudolph. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he learned about the benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth and criticized McCarthy's handling of team meetings.

Brady addressed the situation during Fox's Thanksgiving broadcast of the Eagles-Cowboys game. He made it clear that he disagreed with Rodgers' decision to take his issues with McCarthy public.

"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said, via Boston.com. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together, and it shouldn't always be the place for, you know, private things to become public."

Brady also explained what he believed made someone a good teammate, emphasizing the importance of putting the team's goals ahead of individual interests.

"I was fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years, and what made a great teammate to me was you cared about your teammates and your coaches, and you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish," Brady said. "And that supersedes any individual aspect of your game that you want to promote."

"Nobody wins when the family feuds," Brady added.

Aaron Rodgers Appears to Respond to Brady

Rodgers did not mention the former Patriots quarterback by name in his message to Michaels. However, the timing suggested he was responding to the discussion about locker-room privacy.

Al Michaels reads a message he received from Aaron Rodgers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4ijFB2wFnN — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 27, 2026

During Friday night's Steelers-Broncos broadcast, Michaels read a text he said he had received from Rodgers earlier that day. The message offered a different perspective on the unwritten rules surrounding the locker room.

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership," Rodgers wrote, according to USA Today.

Rodgers also said the Steelers had taken the situation public, that he had not heard from McCarthy and that he had been barred from the team's facility. He explained that those circumstances led him to appear on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers' message came one day after Brady spoke about keeping private locker-room matters out of the public eye. Although Rodgers did not identify Brady as the target, the reference to the sanctity of the locker room made the connection notable.

Brady and Rodgers Have Different Views on Leadership

The two quarterbacks have accomplished plenty in the NFL, but their comments show they have different views on how players should handle problems with coaches.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent 20 seasons in New England and three more in Tampa Bay, finishing his career with seven championships. He has often spoken about the importance of keeping a team together.

Rodgers has four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title from his time with the Green Bay Packers. His departure from Pittsburgh has brought renewed attention to his relationships with coaches and how he handles disagreements.

Brady believes disagreements should stay inside the locker room, while Rodgers argued that protecting the locker room should not mean shielding team leadership from accountability.