Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen Melts Hearts at World Cup

Erling Haaland is center stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he spearheads the national Norway team in their quest for the crown.

Haaland's next game is set for Saturday, July 11, when he and Norway take on England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. The game is set at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.





With Haaland in the spotlight so much, it makes sense that his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, is also. That's what happens when you're dating one of the world's most celebrated athletes.

Members of Norway's Erling Haaland's family, sister Gabrielle Haaland, mother Gry Marita Braut, brother Astor Haaland and partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen. | REUTERS

Haaland and Johansen grew up together in the Norwegian town of Bryne. They've been an official couple since 2021 and had a son in December 2024. Amid the World Cup excitement, Johansen is sending out a message of love to Haaland and Norway.

Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen Shares Celebratory Photos

After Norway's win over Brazil on Sunday, July 5, to advance to the quarterfinals, Johansen took to social media to pay tribute to her man.

She shared a photo gallery with a red and white heart, presumably for Norway's colors, with images of her hugging him at the game and standing by his side after the hard-won victory.

That wasn't all. Johansen also shared a video of the moment that Norway won and Haaland advanced. In the clip, she's seen crying in the stands and as the Norwegian crowd around her goes nuts, in a good way.

Finally, she shared one more gallery with photos of her with Haaland and their friends and family, posting for the camera and celebrating after the win over Brazil. This one she captioned with just a red heart.

Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen Have Something in Common

Sometimes, it takes an athlete to understand an athlete. Perhaps that's the case with these two, because Johansen used to play soccer. Before becoming a social media star, she played for Bryne FK's women's team.

But you won't see Johansen at a World Cup on the field anytime soon. She doesn't play competitively now, but she has said that she does miss playing. So, perhaps she'll revisit it at some point, on a smaller scale than her boyfriend.

She talked about playing in a YouTube video on Haaland's official page, stating: "To be honest, I wasn't the best with dribbling and stuff. I was more with speed. I was running. I miss it a lot."

In the same video, Haaland said: "She played football. We met and all of that. It's nice because you understand football."

So, Haaland and Johansen understand each other and the demands of a professional athlete's life. That's half the battle in a solid relationship.