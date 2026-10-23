Travis Kelce Makes Unexpected Appearance With NWSL Players During Chiefs' Bye Week Without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are part of the Kansas City community, and their work doesn't stop when they leave the football field. With millions of fans watching, NFL players have a chance to put the spotlight on causes that matter and help people who could use a hand. That can mean showing up for a local event, lending support to families or spending time with kids who look up to them.

For Kelce and the Chiefs, being involved in the local community is another part of life in Kansas City.

Fans see the big plays on Sundays, but there's lots happening for Kelce away from the game, too.

Travis Kelce Acts as Judge during Competitions at Charity Event

In that spirit, Travis Kelce continues to support the charity Operation Breakthrough through his long-standing partnership with the Kansas City nonprofit, which works to help children and families in need.

Many Kansas City Current NWSL players joined Kelce for the charitable cause, including Current players Lo’eau LaBonta, Kayla Sharples and Izzy Rodriguez, according to the Kansas City Star.



This week, he was back for the organization's seventh annual Celebrity Challenge, serving as a celebrity judge as teams competed to raise money for the cause.





It was a bit of an unexpected appearance because he didn't make a big splash about it. His wife Taylor Swift is hugely involved in charity work, too, but she didn't join him for this one. She actually had a funny exchange with her new brother-in-law, Jason, this week.

But Kelce was there, along with Chiefs players George Karlaftis, Drue Tranquill and Justin Watson. The event featured everything from Minute to Win It games to a Chopped-style food challenge and a dance competition.

"The biggest win of the day couldn't fit on a scoreboard," the charity posted on Instagram. "Thank you to Travis, our celebrity captains, judges, sponsors and participants for making every challenge count for our children and families."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets teammates on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The event brought familiar faces together for a purpose beyond football, raising funds to help Operation Breakthrough provide children with a "safe, loving place to learn, grow and dream big."

Operation Breakthrough Has Spent More Than 50 Years Helping Kansas City Children and Families

Operation Breakthrough has been supporting Kansas City families for more than 50 years. Founded in 1971 by Sisters Corita Bussanmas and Berta Sailer, the nonprofit began after parents in the city's central area asked for quality child care for children from working families living in poverty.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look on during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operation Breakthrough words to give Kansas City children and their families a better shot at a brighter future. The nonprofit provides child care and education, along with emergency help and advocacy for parents facing difficult circumstances. Its work reaches beyond the classroom, helping families find support when they need it most and giving children a place where they can feel safe, learn and be themselves.

In other news, Kelce and Swift recently bought an Ohio mansion together, so that's surely been keeping them busy. Swift also attended the Chiefs' latest game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18, where she had an interesting interaction with a fan.