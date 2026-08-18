Chiefs Co-Owner Hasn't Spoken to Travis Kelce Since Taylor Swift Wedding Snub

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner, Daniel Hunt, revealed that he did not get an invite to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding last month.

During an interview with CBS News Texas, Hunt shared that it was his "second biggest question of the entire summer" about not getting an invite to the star-studded wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden and has not spoken to the Chiefs tight end since he said "I do."

Daniel's brother, Clark Hunt (who is the chairman, CEO, and fellow co-owner of the Chiefs) did score an invite to the wedding. Clark told Daniel that the wedding was "unique" and "really special." The Chiefs CEO attended with his wife, Tavia Hunt, and their two children, Gracie and Knobel Hunt.

Despite not getting an invite, Daniel told CBS News that the family is so happy for Kelce's next chapter with Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding

Kelce and Swift had a little over 1,000 guests fill MSG for their wedding ceremony last month. The ceremony was filled with A-list celebrities and professional athletes like Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Rob Gronkowski.

Celebrities also helped the couple, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. During the reception, guests even got to enjoy performances by Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne, who all took the stage.

Guests even had a chance to bring home luxury gifts as they were encouraged to play games throughout the night to earn their raffle tickets. Some guests took home designer bags, Cartier watches, and even a vintage car.

Travis Kelce Makes First Remarks on Taylor Swift Wedding

Kelce has since headed back to training camp and shared last week about the "crazy" time that he called the "best night of his life."

"It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," Kelce said following a Chiefs practice on Wednesday Aug. 12. "It was a crazy night, and it was full of a lot of celebrations."

Since the wedding, Kelce clocked in for his first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15, and showed off his new gold hardware. Swift, on the other hand, was spotted in the U.K. over the weekend as she attended the wedding of Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk, showing off her new wedding band.

Kelce's next matchup will be on Aug. 22 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 pm.