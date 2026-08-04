Travis Kelce Gets Another Big Personal Win Away From the NFL

Things keep getting sweeter for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

This year has been a landmark one for him. He got married to Taylor Swift in a massive ceremony that pretty much shut down Times Square for an entire day, and now he's got some more news to celebrate.

Kelce is back to work at the Chiefs' training camp, but his career often lands outside of sports too. At 36 years old, Kelce could decide to retire from the NFL after this season, and he's hit that age where it becomes a real possibility any season.

So, life after football may be coming soon for Kelce. That's okay, though, because the Chiefs tight end has a plethora of other business ventures going on at any given time. Now, one of those ventures is earning him some big bucks. How big? We're talking revenue in the tens of millions.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Kelce Makes $35 Million With His Podcast, and Taylor Swift is Partly to Thank

We live in a time when podcasting makes just as much, if not more, than some professional sports contracts. Now, Travis' podcast "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has turned into a lucrative side hustle.

Travis and Jason launched the podcast in 2022 before Travis even started dating Swift. They release a new episode every Wednesday. They rarely miss a week, and now it's easy to see why: it's dollars and cents.

Forbes magazine has released its tally of the highest-paid podcasters of 2026. No. 1 on the list is host Joe Rogan with his Spotify show "The Joe Rogan Experience." That program brings in $82 million a year. So, yes, that's more than many professional athletes make in a year.

'New Heights' is Ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Podcast Tally

As for Travis and Jason, they ranked No. 7 on Forbes' tally with an estimated earnings of $35 million. They actually have Swift to thank too, at least partially.

When Swift joined the show in August 2025, that episode was inducted into the "Guinness Book of World Records" for most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube, according to Forbes, at 1.3 million views.

At the time, the two-hour long episode was a "real rarity for fans," as the "Guinness Book of World Records" explained at the time, since it had "been years since Taylor has sat down for an interview this in-depth."

So, when Travis finally hangs up his football, he'll certainly be able to make a bag outside the NFL. Money shouldn't be a factor in his decision to stay or leave the NFL after the 2026-27 season.