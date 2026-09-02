Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift's Style and New Dog

Travis Kelce is in his fashion era.

The Kansas City Chiefs star stars in a new promo with Tommy Hilfiger, highlighting the brand's newest collection set for a summer 2027 release. In an interview with Vogue, Kelce opened up about where he gets his personal style from, as well as sharing what he thinks about Taylor Swift's.

The couple got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Kelce described his style as being a "chameleon," as he shared with the outlet that he finds inspiration in fashion through other people and everything he sees, and takes bits and pieces from those places. For the NFL star, the event also matters in what he wants to focus on in an outfit, whether he chooses to "throw on some wacky stuff or some really slick stuff.”

In talking about style, he mentioned what he loves about Swift's style, explaining that the pop star is "authentically herself" with every look. He gushed over his wife, sharing that she is not afraid of patterns or bold colors and is just "effortless, elegant, and beautiful” whether they're hanging out or going to dinner.

He concluded his compliments about Swift, calling her overall look is "just timeless and classy" across the board.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Dog

While the promo for Tommy Hilfiger was for Kelce to take in the shine as the brand's ambassador, unfortunately for the Chiefs tight end, the couple's dog took the spotlight. In the ad, Kelce posed with the couple's new dog, a fluffy white Samoyed.

Kelce is seen walking into New York City's Plaza Hotel with the puppy as he passes by model Gigi Hadid, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, Blackpink singer Jisoo, singer Peggy Gou, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

In the interview with Vogue, Kelce gave some insight into how the couple's dog, who is reportedly named Wendy per Page Six, got a chance to make her acting debut. When the brand told him they wanted a dog in the ad, he suggested his own.

“We figured, why not her? She crushed it and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic too,” Kelce told the outlet. “Those are some of my favorite shots.”

Wendy was previously seen getting off Swift's private jet back in July, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The newlyweds have been married for almost two months, and while Swift hasn't commented on the ceremony yet, a source told Page Six last week that they are focused on their careers. Kelce is stepping into his 14th year in the NFL after extending his contract with the Chiefs.

As for Swift, fans are to expect new music from the star as she is focused on songwriting right now. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer is "really excited about what’s taking shape.” Her last album. "The Life of a Showgirl" was released back in October.

While they are focused on their careers, they are navigating their "new normal" and are "incredibly happy" about this next chapter together.