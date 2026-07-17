Travis Kelce Is Already Back to Work 2 Weeks After Marrying Taylor Swift

The honeymoon didn't last long.

Just shy of two weeks after marrying Taylor Swift in a star-studded New York City ceremony, Travis Kelce has already shifted his focus back to football.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed Thursday in Florida as he resumed offseason training ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Dressed in black Nike workout gear with gray camouflage shorts, Kelce carried a duffel bag and sports drink while arriving for his workout, with one detail immediately catching fans' attention.

His wedding band remained firmly on his left hand.

The outing marked one of Kelce's first public appearances since he and Swift tied the knot on July 3 in a private ceremony attended by family, friends and a long list of celebrities.

While the newlyweds have largely stayed out of the spotlight since the wedding, Kelce's latest appearance made one thing clear: football season has officially begun.

Chiefs Training Camp Is Right Around the Corner

Kelce doesn't have much time before reporting back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are scheduled to open training camp on July 29, leaving the four-time First-Team All-Pro with less than two weeks before preparations officially begin for his 14th NFL season.

His return to the practice field also comes just months after putting retirement speculation to rest.

Appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show in March, Kelce confirmed he would return for another season after taking time to evaluate his future.

"You always need to take a step back, breathe and let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is," Kelce said.

He added, "Man, I'm still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game."

Kelce also credited Swift's support while discussing his decision to continue playing.

"We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions," he said. "It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does."

A New Chapter Begins

Kelce enters the upcoming season with plenty of motivation.

Earlier this week, fellow NFL players voted him No. 79 on the league's annual Top 100 rankings, a significant drop after a difficult 2025 campaign for Kansas City.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs after reaching four of the previous five Super Bowls, giving Kelce and the organization plenty of incentive heading into the fall.

Now, with the wedding celebrations behind him and training camp approaching, the future Hall of Famer appears ready to turn the page.

His first public appearance as a married man wasn't on a red carpet or at another celebrity event. It was exactly where Chiefs fans probably expected to see him: heading back to work.

