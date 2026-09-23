Travis Kelce Has Perfect Response to Taylor Swift's Viral 'That's My Husband' Moment

Travis Kelce is loving the praise from his wife, Taylor Swift, on his latest on-field accomplishment.

During the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Indianapolis Colts , Kelce made his first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. Swift got up out of her seat and pointed to her wedding ring, yelling, "That's my husband!"

The moment went viral, and the Chiefs tight end reflected on it with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, Sept. 23, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

“Just doing my deed as a husband,” Travis told Jason after they replayed the clip.

"Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud,” Travis added.

The brothers went on to share a couple of memes people created about the moment. “My wife when I figure out which alarm was tripping due to low battery and swipe it out,” one meme Travis read, with another saying, "My neurosurgeon breadwinner wife watching me shotgun my eleventh beer of the night.”

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Chiefs game:



“That’s my husband!” pic.twitter.com/fswhVzrXm9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2026

Taylor Swift Goes Viral With Tom Cruise Chat at Chiefs Game

Swift had another viral moment during the Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer and two-time Oscar-winning actor were seen talking in the Chiefs' suite during the game. There was obviously no audio to hear what they were talking about, but a few days later, Cruise was a guest on "The Tonight Show," where he shared what the two discussed.

Cruise shared that the Swift was "schooling him on football" and praised her knowledge of the game, saying that, "she knows her stuff.”

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF



DENvsKC on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/59S027XB8M — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

Taylor Swift's Career News

Kelce is not the only one making moves in their household, as Swift just shared some career updates of her own. Swift will be releasing "Patient Zero" on Friday, Sept. 25, following her announcement on Tuesday.

Not only is she releasing a new single, but she will also be dropping the deluxe version of her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore."

Swift released her 12th studio album back in October 2025. The album has a tie to Swift and Kelce's love story, as she made the album announcement on "New Heights," and he proposed to her following the taping of the episode.

"The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" will be available this Friday with four new tracks: "Patient Zero," "Pink Clouding," "Babylon," and a song title with a nod to Kelce with "Cleveland!"