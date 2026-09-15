Taylor Swift Goes Viral With Tom Cruise While Cheering on Travis Kelce During Chiefs-Broncos

It's been a minute since Taylor Swift has been to a Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce, but football is back, and so is Swift.

The team kicked off its season opener on Monday against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football." The game is at Arrowhead Stadium, and Swift has been a regular there since she started dating Kelce in 2023.

The "Blank Space" singer was at Arrowhead to back her husband, and this also marks her first big public appearance since they tied the knot in early July.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise Watch the Chiefs and Travis Kelce Together

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise watch the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's getting attention is not only Swift being at the game but also who she's sitting with to watch the action. Swift was seen sitting with none other than actor Tom Cruise.

The NFL is never shy to share Swift footage, and during the game, the league took to X to share a video clip of Swift and Cruise sitting next to each other in a suite.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF



DENvsKC on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/59S027XB8M — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

"Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF," they stated on the post.

In just an hour, the post clocked more than 1.3 millions views on X, instantly making it one of the top-viewed posts going out during the game.

For the past two years, Swift has only gone to Chiefs home games during the regular season, so it was perfect that this game was at home for the season opener. That helped Swift be able to be there to stand by Kelce in what may be his final season in the NFL.

Taylor Swift Shows Off Chiefs-Inspired Style at 'Monday Night Football'

Swift and Cruise were photographed towards the end of the first quarter of the showdown.

As for fashion, Swift donned a checkered red and white top. She's often seen wearing red and white to these games to support the Chiefs' colors.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce practices before the game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the post, she was sipping on a drink while talking to Cruise.

Since being with Kelce, Swift has also become friends with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. This game also marked Mahomes' big comeback after suffering season-ending ACL and LCL tears during a game in December 2025.

Swift's very first game to watch Kelce was when the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in September 2023. Get used to seeing her more, because now that she and Kelce are married, she's become part of the Chiefs' family.