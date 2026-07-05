Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Her First Public Reaction to Taylor Swift Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding may have been one of the most closely guarded celebrity events of the year, but less than 24 hours after the couple said "I do," one of the people closest to the groom offered fans their first glimpse into what the day meant to the family.

Appearing at Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City on July 4, Donna Kelce was asked about her son's wedding to the global music superstar. While she carefully avoided revealing private details from the ceremony, she didn't hesitate when asked how she would describe the occasion.

Her answer was short, heartfelt and impossible to misinterpret.

"I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," Donna said.

It marked Donna's first public comments since Swift and Kelce were married on July 3 during an intimate, celebrity-filled ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Donna Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding 'Magical'

Donna smiled as she answered reporters before making it clear that the newlyweds' special day would remain largely private.

Rather than discuss the ceremony itself, she pivoted to one of her favorite Fourth of July traditions from when Travis and Jason Kelce were children.

"I remember I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio, and we had the best time," she recalled.

Donna had already been spotted arriving in New York City on July 2 ahead of the wedding festivities, signaling she was in town to celebrate with family before the festivities officially began.

Although fans were eager for behind-the-scenes details, her comments reflected what has largely defined the couple's approach throughout their relationship: keeping the moments that matter most private.

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 inside Madison Square Garden in a ceremony attended by family and an A-list guest list.

The couple skipped traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce stood beside his younger brother as Best Man.

The celebration included plenty of famous guests such as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Zoë Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant, Conan O’Brien, and so many more.

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler. Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Following approximately 20-minute vows from both the bride and groom, guests reportedly moved into the reception, where Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks delivered special performances.

Donna Kelce may not have revealed many details about her son's wedding day, but with one heartfelt word, she managed to capture exactly how unforgettable it was.

