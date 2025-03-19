Travis Kelce wants to take Taylor Swift to a Knicks game and Ben Stiller is offering to help
Travis Kelce is aiming to bring Taylor Swift to a basketball game. Fortunately, Ben Stiller is willing to help the NFL superstar with that goal.
Kelce, 35, had the acclaimed comedic actor, 59, as a guest on the March 19 edition of he and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast to speak about their shared roles in Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released later this year on Netflix. However, it didn't take long for Tay Tay's name to come up in conversation.
“By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor,” stated Stiller per PEOPLE. “She was there, this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son and she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter who’s a huge Swiftie, she’s 23 now. And we had the best time. She was incredible.”
Kelce smiled at Stiller's sweet story about his girlfriend, then brought up how he'd like to take Swift back to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks again.
“I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it’s perfect. Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game," the three-time Super Bowl winner suggested.
Stiller, who is a massive Knicks fan, joked that he could hook them up with seats since they would "probably need help getting in."
Whether Kelce's plan to get Swift to a basketball game comes through or not, the duo seem to be closer than ever.
Kelce has previously admitted that Swift has gotten him through the Chiefs' tough Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last month. The happy couple has been going strong ever since their relationship went public in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Knicks currently hold the No. 3 spot in the competitive Easter Conference, so if Swift does attend, she'll be watching a team that will have a top seed in the upcoming NBA playoffs.