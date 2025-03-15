The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift sneak out for steak in NYC date night

The couple made a slick entrance through the back of the restaurant and stayed out for hours.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been laying low since the Super Bowl — if you can believe it. But recently, the star couple was been spotted on one of their fabulous date nights, per TMZ

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
RELATED: Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift is getting him through 'dark' Super Bowl loss

On Friday, March 14, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted with the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” hitmaker as they stepped out for dinner in New York City. Swift was seen wearing a light blue coat, but given that her back was turned away from the camera, this was pretty much all that we saw. The cameras did get some decent footage of Kelce stepping out of the car and following Swift. He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray button-up, with denim cargo pants.

According to TMZ, the star couple dined out at Del Frisco’s Grille in Brookfield Place. The couple reportedly entered through the back of the restaurant, as to avoid the public eye. They reportedly arrived around 7 p.m. and left at 11. 

This is the first sighting of the couple since February, during which, they were spotted out in New Orleans enjoying dinner days before Super Bowl LIX. Since the Chiefs suffered a devastating 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the couple has maintained a relatively low profile.

Still, it’s always a nice sign when we see them out and about together. Perhaps as Swift is laying low, she’s replicating her 2017 Reputation era, during which, she avoided the spotlight for almost a year. Perhaps this is indication that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the way.

RELATED: Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce statement with guest list for Chiefs-Bills game

One can certainly dream!

