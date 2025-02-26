Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift is getting him through 'dark' Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift is known for her songs on love and heartache, and her music is currently getting a certain someone’s trying time.
As we know, earlier this month at Super Bowl 2025, The Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiefs linebacker Travis Kelce is still devastated by this loss. But thankful, his girlfriend Swift’s music has helped alleviate the pain.
Travis made this confession in an episode of his New Heights podcast — which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce — that dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 26. When asked by Jason if he listens to sad or happy music when he’s in a funk, Travis shared that he listens to music that aligns with how he’s feeling.
"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first, right?" Travis said. "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood."
Travis continued, revealing that he’s been listening to Swift a lot, which should come as no surprise. "I just listen to Taylor's music," said Travis. "She has something for everything."
Like many Swifties, Jason couldn’t help but agree.
“That’s fair,” Jason said.
Jason, himself, admitted that he likes to listen to country music when he’s feeling sad.
“No matter how bad I’m feeling, there’s a country guy who’s singing about it, and feeling way worse than me, Jason said. “And that brings me joy, a lot of the time.”
While football may be these guys' expertise, we certainly can't argue with their music opinions.
