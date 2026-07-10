Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spotted in Montana Following Lavish Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their love to Montana.

The couple tied the knot last week at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of 1,000 of their friends, family, and celebrities, and are taking up some time with Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce and the couple's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

According to People, the couple was spotted with Kylie and Jason in Montana on Friday. The newlyweds went to the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, which is an exclusive members-only club.

Swift and Kelce will reportedly be in Los Angeles as they are expected to attend NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in California on June 11. Page Six reported that Swift's private plane flew from Nashville to Montana and then to California on Thursday.

This is not the first time that Swift and Kelce have been spotted in Montana, as the couple spent spent July 4th there last year.

The pop star is known for her elaborate Fourth of July parties at her mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where she has hosted friends such as Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters, but she has not had a party since 2023.

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Honeymoon Plans?

Swift and Kelce have been keeping their honeymoon plans under wraps.

It's unclear where they will celebrate their next chapter, but The Sun previously shared back in March that they are looking at a European summer experience and have plans to see Lake Como, Paris, the French Riviera, and Croatia.

While the couple was dating, they spent time in Montana, Nashville, New York, and also went to the Bahamas in 2024. Kelce also went overseas to spend time with Swift during her Eras Tour, so the couple is no stranger to hopping on the pop star's plane to have a fun time.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Swift and Kelce took over Madison Square Garden last week as they said "I do" in front of their A-list guests like Selena Gomez, Tom Brady, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran.

In addition to the star-studded attendees, guests also had the option to enter a raffle and win luxury prizes and experience performances from Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

Since their wedding, several of the attendees have spoken out about their experience, like Kylie, who shared that it was "incredible" to People while she supported Jason at the American Century Championship.

Jason also said that the wedding "was a good time," according to the New York Post, which spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles legend at the event.

Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason's mom, also shared that the wedding was "magical" in a video with Macy's.

The plans for Kelce and Swift have not been made public, but their next steps seem to be that they want to enjoy their moment. A source told People they are “really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again.”