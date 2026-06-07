Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden Wedding Gets Mind-Boggling Price Tag

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, and while it's expected that this wedding is going to cost a bag, a new report indicates that it's going to run a mind-boggling amount of money.

On Friday, June 5, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce are expected to get married at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York. Now, it's being projected that the wedding could run about $20 million, according to a report from The New York Post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Could Cost $20 Million — Here's Why

"I would expect the cost of renting Madison Square Garden for a Saturday-night wedding to be approximately $1 million to $2.5 million before you even begin building the wedding itself," luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah told the publication in a report out on Saturday, June 6. "But for a celebrity wedding of this scale, the venue fee would likely be just a fraction of the overall budget."

Shah's projection comes from more than two decades of experience helping with wedding planning and determining the costs associated with weddings. She was also named one of the best wedding planners in America by Brides magazine back in 2022. For the Swift and Kelce event, special factors come into play that you wouldn't see with a normal wedding, such as security.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"A weekend night at one of the most iconic venues in the world is not just about renting the space," Shah said, adding that "you're also paying for exclusivity, staffing, security, operations, and the opportunity cost of a concert or sporting event that could otherwise be taking place."

According to the TMZ report, Kelce and Swift have reached out to the New York Police Department and private companies to handle the massive security needed for this event. They'll also block off streets surrounding the venue on the wedding day.

"Once you add production, security, catering, entertainment and décor, a Madison Square Garden wedding could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event," Shah added.

Taylor Swift Describes Life in the Public Eye

In early May, Swift spoke with The New York Times about everything from life to songwriting. The singer, who appeared on Kelce's podcast last August, opened up about what it's like to live in the public eye, and it's not always easy.

“Being a person in the public eye, I've really begun to realize that you are a mirror," she said in the chat. "You are a mirror for your fans, for the media, for people on the internet, for just random—just people who don’t even really care about your music, but they know who you are."

She added that a "public person who makes art is a mirror ball" but that she's able to stay sane because she's "endlessly fascinated by people, by the human experience, by why people are the way they are, by the ways that they feel emotion."

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kelce has denied rumors that any NFL retirement consideration is related to the couple and the intense media scrutiny of their relationship. In fact, Kelce seems to be motivated by Swift and what she has accomplished in her own career.



"Taylor and I share the same love for what we do..



It's so motivating watching her do what she does..



I still got some juice left to play the game of football" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UWDQiPRIcE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026