Travis Kelce's Wild Bachelor Party Sunday Included NASCAR, Dave Chappelle and More Surprises

While Taylor Swift was being celebrated in New York City and wedding buzz continued to swirl around one of pop culture's most famous couples, Travis Kelce was spending Sunday doing what he seems to do better than almost anyone else: packing an entire weekend's worth of activities into a single day.

The Kansas City Chiefs star surfaced at not one, but two major events in San Diego on Sunday, making an appearance at NASCAR's race weekend at Naval Base Coronado before ending the night at a Dave Chappelle show. Along the way, he reunited with brother Jason Kelce, mingled with racing personalities, and continued what has become a headline-making bachelor party celebration ahead of his reported July wedding to Swift.

And if that wasn't enough, another surprise from the weekend added even more intrigue.

Travis Kelce Makes NASCAR Stop in San Diego

Kelce's Sunday began at NASCAR's event at Naval Base Coronado, where fans quickly spotted the three-time Super Bowl champion walking around the venue alongside Jason Kelce.

Footage shared by Prime Video's NASCAR coverage showed the brothers taking in the atmosphere and spending time with racing figures, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"The Kelces are in the house for some #NASCARonPrime," the official account wrote alongside photos and video from the event.

Travis appeared relaxed in a casual black outfit and sunglasses before later trying on a blue-and-black NASCAR jacket that immediately caught his attention. Fans gathered throughout the venue hoping to catch a glimpse of the Chiefs star, whose appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the race weekend.

Chiefs teammate and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was also spotted at the NASCAR event.

For most celebrities, a trip to a NASCAR race would have been the day's main event.

For Kelce, it was only the first stop.

The Night Ended With Dave Chappelle

Hours later, Kelce was spotted at San Diego State University, where Dave Chappelle performed in front of a packed crowd.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Travis and Jason Kelce arrived alongside a group of friends before making their way into the venue. The brothers were later seen leaving together after the show, with Travis stopping to embrace Jason before boarding a party bus with the rest of the group.

One fan could be heard shouting, "Love you, Travis!" as the group made its way through the parking lot.

The appearance marked another stop in what has become an increasingly eventful bachelor party celebration for the Chiefs tight end.

A Bachelor Party Cake Added Another Twist

As if a NASCAR race and a Dave Chappelle show weren't enough for one day, social media also delivered another surprise.

A Los Angeles bakery shared video of what it described as Kelce's bachelor party cake, a colorful tie-dye creation featuring the words "One More Ring" across the top.

The post quickly fueled more discussion about Kelce's pre-wedding festivities, which have already included multiple appearances with friends and family across Southern California.

The NASCAR race and Chappelle show followed several other high-profile outings in recent days. Earlier in the week, Kelce was spotted with Jason and longtime friends in Los Angeles. He later attended a Chris Lake concert, where videos circulating online showed him dancing and enjoying the performance from the crowd.

Taken individually, any of those appearances would have generated headlines.

Together, they paint a picture of a bachelor party weekend that keeps getting bigger.

With wedding anticipation continuing to build and Swift busy with commitments of her own, Kelce appears determined to make the most of every moment before the next chapter begins.

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images