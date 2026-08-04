Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' Relationship Timeline

From college sweethearts to husband and wife, Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones are embarking on their next journey together.

Let's take a look at how their relationship all started and has unfurled since.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Met in 2019

Haliburton and Jones' love story began at Iowa State University. The Indiana Pacers star was on the men's basketball team, and Jones was on the cheerleading squad.

The NBA star was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings. During their time in California amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the two adopted a mini goldendoodle named Ames.

His name is based on the city where they first met. Last year, Haliburton named his signature shoe Puma All-Pro Nitro “Ames” after the puppy.

In 2022, he was traded to the Pacers, and the two maintained their relationship. Jones is a former elementary school teacher who taught first graders and is currently a social media influencer and a model.

Throughout their relationship, Jones has been seen at Haliburton's side during his Olympic gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, regular season games, and throughout the playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Anniversary Posts

The couple does not shy away from sharing their love for one another online.

For their sixth anniversary post, Jones wrote a heartfelt caption alongside several pictures of the couple throughout the years.

"6 whole years of loving you Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you," he wrote.

Haliburton also shared a post celebrating their sixth anniversary with a recent photo of the two of them and a throwback snapshot of when they first met.

"6 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go.I fall for you more everyday, I got you forever. Love you J," Haliburton wrote in the caption.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' Engagement

After six years of dating, Haliburton and Jones got engaged. The Pacers star proposed at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum. Haliburton, who suffered from a torn right Achilles tendon during the 2025-2026 NBA Finals, still bent down on one knee to ask Jones to marry him.

Haliburton decorated the court with red rose petals and a huge marquee sign in lights that read, "Will you marry me?"

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' Wedding

Haliburton and Jones got legally married on July 21 in a courthouse wedding at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office.

Following their intimate courthouse wedding, the couple had a larger ceremony with friends and family in Dallas, TX. Haliburton went viral for his “I Get Money” performance with special guest 50 Cent. In the clip, the newlyweds are happily singing along and dancing with the rap icon.

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026