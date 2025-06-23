Jade Jones pens emotional Tyrese Haliburton note after heartbreaking injury
The Indiana Pacers' dream of winning their first NBA title in franchise history was shattered by the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 22.
Making Indiana's 103-91 defeat to the Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals all the more heartbreaking, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton going down with a devastating injury in the first quarter.
Haliburton started off hot, going three for three from beyond the arc before tearing his Achilles and needing assistance off the court. "What happened with Tyrese, just all of our hearts dropped," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after the game.
Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, couldn't do anything but watch from the stands at Paycom Arena on Sunday night.
Haliburton was seen in crutches after the matchup, dapping up his teammates after the loss. As for Jones, who usually shows off her latest custom fit before each playoff game, she kept a low profile.
However, the former Iowa State cheerleader, who recently celebrated her six-year anniversary with Haliburton, penned a heartfelt note on Monday, June 23.
She wrote, "What a year!!! What a bittersweet ending to it all. This team is SO special, beyond words. You have made a historic run for the Pacers that generations will be talking about!!!
"This season has made such a special imprint on my heart. One of the best things we have ever been a part of!!! Just know how much it meant to all of us."
Jones also included an emotional message just for Haliburton.
She added, "The smile you have put on people’s faces, the joy & excitement you have brought to this city. You have been nothing short of amazing. You are so selfless, brave, and strong! We have the best support system around us who will pull you through this!
"I will always be your biggest cheerleader. I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team’s got you. We will be back, we’re not finished yet! Gods plan, Gods timing 💛 My superstar, I love you."
