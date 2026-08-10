Tyrese Haliburton's Wife Jade Shows Off Huge Wedding Ring at WNBA Game

Jade Haliburton was all smiles, showing off her wedding band after marrying Tyrese Haliburton earlier this month.

The newlyweds enjoyed their first public outing supporting the WNBA at an Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces game on Thursday, Aug. 6. During the game, the jumbotron noticed the couple sitting courtside, and when it panned to them, Jade raised her left hand to show off her new wedding ring stack.

“The Haliburtons are in the house for tonight’s @indianafever game 💍,” the Indiana Pacers captioned the video on Instagram.

Jade responded to the video: "my husbanddddddd 😭😭😭😭😭❤️"

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Haliburton's Wedding

Tyrese and Jade legally got married on July 21 in an intimate courthouse wedding at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office.

The couple followed up with a larger ceremony on Aug. 1 in Dallas, TX, with more family, friends, and Tyrese's Pacers teammates like Obi Toppin, James Johnson, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo in attendance.

The NBA star also went viral for rapping alongside 50 Cent, who was a surprise guest performer at the reception. The rap icon performed his hit "I Get Money.”

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026

Jade and Tyrese Share Photos From Their Wedding Day

The couple has since shared the official photos from their wedding online.

In a joint post on Instagram, the newlyweds shared a carousel of photos from their special day. In the first photo, Jade is resting her hand on Tyrese's chest, followed by another photo of the two with huge smiles as the former cheerleader sits on his lap inside the venue.

The third photo is a black-and-white image of the two standing on steps outside, with another of them walking down the aisle together with Jade holding her bouquet.

The fourth photo shows the NBA star dipping Jade and sealing it with a kiss under a flower arch outside. Other photos showed the couple eating their first piece of wedding cake, dancing on the ballroom floor, and being surrounded by their flower girls.

The couple met back in 2019 when they were both student-athletes at Iowa State University. Jade was on the cheerleading squad, and Tyrese was on the men's basketball team. The Pacers star proposed to Jade at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum, where they met six years ago.

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," the couple captioned their engagement post on Instagram back in July 2025.