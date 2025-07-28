Tyrese Haliburton engaged to Jade Jones after epic basketball arena proposal
Tyrese Haliburton went back to the place it all started with longtime girlfriend Jade Jones at Iowa State University to do a Cyclones-inspired proposal.
The Indiana Pacers All-Star is still recovering from his Achilles surgery on his right foot, but made sure he could take a knee for Jones.
The 25-year-old All-Star was spectacular on the court during the NBA playoffs before his devastating injury in Game 7, and Jones was equally as amazing off the court when it came to her fashion hits like her custom Haliburton faces jeans, and her Pacers shoestring top fit.
After a Fourth of July where Jones ditched Haliburton for a bikini boat ride, and where he upstaged her at the WNBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, the two took a trip down memory lane to Iowa State where Haliburton played basketball and Jones was a cheerleader.
Haliburton took advantage of the trip to propose at Hilton Coliseum at the home of the Cyclones where he had the lights off and lit up “WILL YOU MARRY ME” in bright bold fashion surrounded by red roses and pedals. He wrote on Instagram, “The place where it all started, and where our next chapter begins ❤️💍”
She definitely said “Yes” after all of that, and commented on the post, “Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭“
Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Haliburton.
