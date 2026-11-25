Victor Wembanyama playfully shared some motivation behind his NBA record-setting night.

Wembanyama made a mark during the San Antonio Spurs' 2026 NBA Finals run as he took on the "villain" role against the New York Knicks. He averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

Despite not bringing home the chip in his debut appearance, Wembanyama is not letting the disappointment from the Finals disrupt his path to success.

During the Spurs' Nov. 21 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he put his postseason prep to the test as he collected another NBA record with a special fan in the crowd -- Selena Gomez.

Wembanyama scored 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, four steals, and five three-pointers in 32 minutes, becoming the first NBA player in history to achieve that feat since it was measured as official statistics in 1973-74 and 1979-80.

The Grand Prairie native sat courtside to watch the Spurs ' 114–91 win against the Pelicans and had an eventful night with several fan interactions, as well as a shout-out from Wembanyama postgame.

Victor Wembanyama On Selena Gomez's Spurs Courtside Appearance

Gomez's appearance was not only mesmerizing to fans, but Wembanyama even jokingly made a comment about her courtside appearance having an effect on his impressive gameplay on Saturday.

“Of course, of course,” he said of his record-breaking performance to a reporter after the game. “I had to show off for Selena, you know?”

Not only was Wembanyama thrilled to have the longtime Spurs fan in attendance, but she was also involved in a milestone for a couple at the game.

Gomez did not walk away empty-handed. The Grammy-winning singer was seen showing off a custom Spurs jersey that was gifted to her during the game. She was seen showing off her Spurs T-shirt as she sat courtside and then was presented with the custom jersey.

The back of the jersey read "Rare" in reference to her popular Rare Beauty cosmetic line she founded in 2019. The jersey also happens to have No. 1 on the front and back, which is Wembanyama's jersey number.

Selena Gomez getting a Spurs jersey during the game! 🔥😍 A little courtside moment that made the night even more special!#SelenaGomez #Spurs pic.twitter.com/xlFaxolvhg — Utrip Slovenije (@UtripSlovenije) November 22, 2026

Selena Gomez Helps Couple With Gender Reveal At Spurs Game

Gomez made the most of her time at the Spurs game and gave a couple a moment they will never forget.

Spurs fans Lauren Ramz and Wade Schoenfeldt asked the "Lose You To Love Me" singer to help out with their gender reveal. She shared the special moment of Gomez running over to them as they handed her an envelope. The singer opened up the folded paper inside and shared with the excited couple that they would be welcoming a baby girl into their family.

"I cannot put into words just how special this night was! We are expecting baby #4 so soon, already starting the third trimester & planning to wait until birth for our last to find out our gender," Ramz shared in an Instagram post. "We decided to bring our envelope in case we could get someone to open it for us, & the sweetest @selenagomezdid that with no hesitation!! 😭✨"

Ramz added that Gomez was "so sweet" and that she had a "gentle and kind personality" that made it easy to speak to her.

"So thankful to God for this sweet baby that will complete our family!! 🩷🩵🥹🫶🏻✨" she concluded.

If Gomez chooses to come back to Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' next game will be against the Los Angeles Lakers for the Emirates NBA Cup at 9:30 pm EST.