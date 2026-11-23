Once upon a time, a 50-point game was as rare as an eclipse in the NBA. It was a feat reserved only for the very best scorers, and even then, it usually accounted for one of the hottest nights of their career from the field. Once the game became more fast-paced and the rules allowed for more offensive freedom, that began to change. The list of 50-point games every season grew a bit longer and there would be the odd “role player who can’t miss” performance mixed in with the superstar names you’d expect (we will never forget 2014 Corey Brewer ).

In the last 10 years the number of 50-point games we see each season has skyrocketed; offenses are as potent as they’ve ever been, there are more possessions than there have ever been and the shot-making talent across the league is higher than its ever been. From 2000 through 2014, there were 106 50-point games. From 2015 through Sunday, there have been 200. As far as this season is concerned, we saw four in the opening month of the year.

But even by those standards, this past weekend was outrageous.

The NBA saw three players score 50 points or more starting on Friday night (unofficially the beginning of the weekend for every working person in the country). James Harden dropped 51 for the Cavaliers to kick things off, his 26th time hitting that mark in his career. Then Tyler Herro followed up with a career-best 50 points even in the Bucks’ loss to the 76ers on Saturday afternoon . That evening, Victor Wembanyama joined the chorus with 50 of his own to lead the Spurs to an easy win over the Pelicans.

It was quite an eventful couple of days, you might say. But not all 50-point games are created equal.

Which of the three 50-burgers we witnessed over the weekend was most impressive? Let’s break it down and rank every 50-point performance on a scale of 1-10 (with the implicit understanding that even getting to 50 points is exceptional to begin with).

James Harden—51 points, Nov. 20 vs. Pacers

Harden turned back the clock on Friday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full statline: 51 points (15-for-26 shooting, 7-for-11 from three), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, two turnovers

At 37 years old, Harden turned back the clock. Once upon a time, he was the author of at least one (and often more) 50-point games per season as one of the most talented bucket-getters in modern NBA history. This season’s been a little rough, however. The veteran guard was not good to begin the year , with shooting numbers down and turnovers up across the board. Coach Kenny Atkinson discussed how Harden is being asked to act more as a true point guard than ever, but the fact of the matter was that he started the year in a funk of sorts as a shooter.

He sure snapped out of it, didn’t he? Harden sliced and diced a Pacers defense that employs multiple good one-on-one defenders. The step-back three was falling, he blew by every Indiana player in front of him for floaters and—in classic Harden fashion—he went to the free throw line 14 times, hitting every attempt from the charity stripe. He had 40 before the fourth quarter and dropped 16 in the third to give Cleveland a lead it would never relinquish.

JAMES HARDEN. 51 POINTS.



IT'S HIS MOST POINTS AS A CAVALIER 🤯



CAVS MOVE TO 2-1 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP GROUP PLAY! pic.twitter.com/twWJ4G70Nk — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Vintage Beard in many ways.

Verdict: 7/10. Scoring 51 on 15 made shots is tremendous efficiency and doing so in the 17th season of his NBA career is outrageous. The fourth quarter was a bit messy, however; Harden went 1-for-3 from the field and committed a flagrant foul before hitting two free throws in the last minute to cross the 50-point barrier. It was an awesome display of shot-making that petered out a bit at the end, thus making it the least-impressive showing on the list.

Tyler Herro—50 points, Nov. 21 vs. 76ers

Herro was on fire Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full statline: 50 points (15-for-23 shooting, 7-for-12 from three), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, two turnovers

Perhaps motivated by his rough no-show Miami homecoming two games earlier, Herro showed up to play against a loaded 76ers team probably anticipating a sleepwalk win against an otherwise-terrible Bucks team. The only way to describe it is that the 26-year-old guard had one of those nights. Just about every shot he took found the bottom of the net and he didn’t force many; Herro only started heat-checking in the third quarter when he really got going. Like Harden he earned plenty of trips to the charity stripe (13-for-13 from the free throw line) while stuffing the stat sheet otherwise. And he was a half-second from adding more to his final tally and possibly upsetting a great Philadelphia squad, but was just a hair too late on his shot at the buzzer to tie it up.

TYLER HERRO DROPPED A CAREER-HIGH 50 POINTS!



50 PTS

11 REB

7 AST

7 3PM



He becomes the second player in Bucks franchise history to record 50+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game, joining Khris Middleton (2020) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WFx3N0fbtC — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Unlike the other two instances on this list, Herro’s team needed every single point he could muster too. This was back-against-the-wall hoops. At a certain point the realization set in that Milwaukee had no hope unless his heater continued and so he pushed himself as far as he could to keep the score close. The Sixers also realized this and began collapsing the defense every time Herro got into the lane but to no avail.

Verdict: 8.5/10. Herro posted a huge game on great efficiency and didn’t iso his way to all his points. There were plenty of effort plays and smart relocations to earn himself open shots beyond just pulling up and cashing it. That means something in our book, as do the 11 rebounds—it’s easy to abandon board duty when the shooting hand is scorching. Alas, the effort ending in a loss drags down the overall score.

Victor Wembanyama—50 points, Nov. 21 vs. Pelicans

Wembanyama played an outrageous game on Saturday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full statline: 50 points (20-for-29 from the field, 5-for-11 from three), 18 rebounds, 1 assist, four steals, five blocks, three turnovers

In another reminder that the era of Wembanyama is upon us, the Spurs superstar recorded his third 50-point outing in the season’s first 16 games. Per usual he made it look disturbingly easy —Wemby scored his 50 points in only 32 minutes. It took Harden and Herro 40 minutes to hit their numbers. It’s become a calling card of the French superstar to pack ridiculous numbers into a stunningly low amount of time on the court and Saturday night’s show was no exception. And, as you can see, he put up absurd stats even outside the points column. Wemby posted 18 rebounds for the third time this season while adding nine combined steals and blocks.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER SINCE 1973-74 TO RECORD 50+ PTS, 15+ REB, 4+ STL AND 5+ BLK IN A GAME!



🤯 50 PTS

🤯 18 REB

🤯 5 BLK

🤯 4 STL

🤯 5 3PM

🤯 32 MIN



SPURS WIN THEIR 14TH IN 15 GAMES. pic.twitter.com/lPKk3jYNjL — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2026

By his own admission , the star center was chasing the 50-burger by the end of what was an easy 23-point victory over a bad New Orleans team. No shame in that. Wembanyama is probably right that Wilt Chamberlain wasn’t thinking about not stat-padding when he had a chance to get to 100 points. But it does stand out as a differentiator between this performance and Herro’s. Even Harden’s team needed his final few points to seal their win. Wemby could have sat out the whole fourth quarter and San Antonio wouldn’t have missed him.

Verdict: 10/10. This is a different superstar performance in that it was a great talent going off against competition that had no chance of stopping him. The Pelicans don’t have the personnel to deal with Wembanyama on his bad nights, much less his great ones; it’s fair if you believed that made his big night slightly less meaningful than, say, Herro pushing the Bucks to a close loss against an overwhelmingly better team.

But in totality Wembanyama’s game was incredible. He scored all those points with only six free throw attempts and five threes while dominating every single aspect of the game. In 32 minutes! There really was nothing he could have done better. Another majestic showing from the 22-year-old MVP candidate —and the best of several excellent performances this weekend.

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