Vikings QB Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Oberg: Inside Their Relationship

Carson Wentz is back in the spotlight with the Minnesota Vikings. He's stepping in for Kyler Murray, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury and won't play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Wentz is serving as Minnesota's backup, but he's certainly had his share of experience as a starting quarterback. Away from football, he's also built a life with his wife, Madison "Maddie" Oberg. The two have been married since 2018 and been through career highs and lows, and Wentz often makes it clear just how much she means to him.

How Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Carson Wentz Met His Wife Madison

Wentz and Oberg connected in 2017 through their shared interest in humanitarian work. Oberg had interned with Mission of Hope, a Christian organization that Wentz visited during a trip to Haiti.

The relationship quickly became serious. In February 2018, just two days after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Wentz announced that he had proposed to Oberg.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he couldn't wait to marry his best friend. The couple tied the knot on July 15, 2018, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Their relationship has also included a special matching tattoo. Before their wedding, Wentz and Oberg got the word "agape" inked on their forearms. The Greek word represents the highest form of love, described by Wentz as sacrificial, selfless and unconditional.

He's also shared some sweet public anniversary messages over the years. In July 2024, he celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary by calling Oberg the love of his life and thanking her for everything she brings to their family.

"Happy 6 years to the love of my life," he said. "The girls and I are so blessed to call you ours as we go through this wild adventure called life. You're the best."

He did the same for the couples eight wedding anniversary.

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg Have Four Daughters

Family is a big part of Wentz's life, and he and Oberg are now parents to four daughters. Their children are Hadley Jayne, born in April 2020, Hudson Rose, born in November 2021, Hayes Emersyn, born in November 2023, and Hunter Mae, who arrived in November 2025.

Over the years, Wentz has regularly expressed gratitude for his wife's support. It's not easy to be the wife of a quarterback in the NFL, especially one that changes teams often.

Now, Wentz gets another chance to take the field for Minnesota, Wentz has lots to be grateful for away from football, too. His wife and four daughters remain an important part of his life, no matter which NFL team he's trying to get on the scoreboard.