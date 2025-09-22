Carson Wentz pens emotional note hugging wife Madison, kids after Vikings win
Carson Wentz grew up a Minnesota Vikings fan, and on Sunday he not only got the start for his childhood favorite team, but led them to a big win. After the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Wentz had a heartwarming moment with his wife and daughters.
The 32-year-old quarterback moved to North Dakota when he was 3 years old and grew up with being a big Vikings fan with Minnesota the next state over. After playing for North Dakota State, Wentz was selected No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.
He infamously was injured starting for the Eagles in December of 2017 right before the playoffs where Nick Foles took over for him and miraculously led Philly to its first-ever Super Bowl win.
While he’d start for the Eagles there more seasons after his big knee injury, and one for the Indianapolis Colts after, his career never took off to the level of his draft status. Still, he’s thrown for over 22,000 yards and 155 touchdowns in his career.
In Sunday’s 48-10 domination for the Bengals, he produced 173 yards and two touchdowns of those stats. While he’s a feel-good story as second-year player J.J. McCarthy recovers from an ankle injury, Wentz is thankful for the opportunity and penned an emotional note after the game while sharing a special moment with his wife Madison Oberg and three of their four daughters as one was just born in June.
He wrote, “Yesterday hit a little different! Starting under center for my childhood team and having my whole crew there supporting me was such a blast and a blessing! Just another reminder that God’s got a plan and is the author of our story! Awesome team win on top of that. Such a fun and special group and glad to be a part of it! On to the next! #AO1 #SKOL”
That’s what it’s all about.
The Vikings visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday where Wentz will gets another chance to start and shine for his favorite childhood team.
