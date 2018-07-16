Carson Wentz and girlfriend Maddie Oberg tied the knot this past weekend in Bucks County, PA. The couple's #WentzUponATime wedding took place a few months after the Eagles quarterback popped the question in February and just days after winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Wentz took to Twitter to share some photographs from the wedding.

Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018

The two were reportedly wed at the Lake House Inn on Lake Nockamixon outside of Philadelphia, where passing boaters spotted Wentz and his bride from the water.

The ceremony took place just in time for the quarterback to get back to work as the Eagles training camp for the 2018 season is set to begin on Wednesday, July 25.