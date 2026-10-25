Some touchdown celebrations are just as entertaining as the play that inspired them. Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk certainly made a case for that on Sunday.

The two were watching the San Francisco 49ers take on the Atlanta Falcons when Kyle Juszczyk gave them something to celebrate. The veteran fullback hauled in a touchdown pass, and the cameras captured a reaction from the stands that was impossible to miss.

Claire, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Kristin, Kyle's wife, were sitting together when the play unfolded. The moment Kyle crossed the goal line, both women erupted.

And judging by the footage, neither was particularly concerned about keeping her composure.

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk Celebrate Kyle Juszczyk's Touchdown

The NFL shared a split-screen video on Instagram showing Kyle's touchdown catch alongside the women's reaction.

Kristin, wearing a blue denim outfit, immediately sprang to her feet with her mouth wide open, throwing her arms into the air. Beside her, Claire, dressed in a red 49ers top, was just as animated.

The two leaned toward each other, cheering and bouncing with excitement as they watched the play.

The NFL kept its caption simple: "So happy for her husband ❤️"

The video offered a particularly sweet glimpse of Kristin celebrating her husband's success. For all the attention that comes with being married to an NFL player, there's something refreshingly familiar about watching someone completely lose it when a loved one has a big moment.

And Claire was clearly just as invested.

NFL Fans React to Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk's Celebration

The clip quickly drew attention on Instagram, where fans had plenty to say about the animated celebration.

While some viewers focused on the touchdown itself, others couldn't get enough of the energy coming from the stands.

The moment also highlighted a friendship that has become familiar to 49ers fans. Claire and Kristin have frequently been seen supporting their husbands and spending time together away from football.

Kristin has also developed a following of her own through her fashion designs and custom game-day looks, while Claire regularly shares glimpses of life surrounding the 49ers.

Still, Sunday's video wasn't about fashion, appearances or anything happening away from the field.

It was simply two friends getting caught up in a football game, with one of them watching her husband score a touchdown.

And if the NFL's cameras were hoping for a memorable reaction, they certainly found one.

