WATCH: Thousands of France Fans Turn Times Square Into a Massive World Cup Party

The World Cup may be spread across North America, but for a few hours, Times Square felt like it belonged to France.

Hours before Les Bleus kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Senegal, thousands of France supporters flooded the heart of Manhattan, waving giant tri-color flags, singing chants and turning one of New York City's busiest intersections into an impromptu soccer festival.

Videos shared across social media showed fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder beneath Times Square's towering billboards as drums echoed through the crowd and supporters bounced in unison ahead of kickoff. The gathering quickly became one of the most talked-about fan scenes of the tournament's opening week.

For a competition built around national pride and global passion, it was exactly the type of atmosphere FIFA envisioned when the World Cup returned to North America.

WATCH: France Fans Bring World Cup Energy to Times Square

One of the most widely shared videos came from Fox Soccer, which captured hundreds of supporters chanting and waving flags as crowds stretched across large sections of Times Square.

Another viral clip shared by Barstool Sports offered an even wider look at the gathering, showing supporters surrounding drummers while others climbed onto elevated surfaces to lead chants from above the crowd.

The atmosphere looked more like a celebration after a major tournament victory than a gathering before a group-stage match.

As the videos spread online, fans from around the world reacted to the scenes unfolding in New York.

"NYC is at its peak right now," one commenter wrote.

"NYC this summer is just on another level," another added.

Others joked that France had temporarily taken over Times Square, while several supporters called it one of the coolest fan moments of the World Cup so far.

What stood out most was the scale.

World Cup supporters are expected to travel in large numbers, but scenes like this are typically associated with host cities during knockout rounds or after landmark victories.

Seeing thousands gather before France's first match of the tournament underscored both the team's global popularity and the excitement surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

New York Is Becoming One of the World Cup's Biggest Gathering Spots

The celebration also highlighted New York City's growing role in the tournament.

Although matches are being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, New York has quickly emerged as one of the World Cup's unofficial gathering points thanks to its international population and steady stream of visiting supporters.

The crowd appeared to include fans from far beyond France itself. Social media posts and comments suggested supporters had traveled from multiple countries to be part of the pre-match festivities.

Whether France ultimately makes another deep World Cup run remains to be seen.

But before a ball was even kicked against Senegal, its supporters had already delivered one of the tournament's most memorable fan scenes.

And if the opening week is any indication, Times Square could become one of the World Cup's biggest stages away from the field.