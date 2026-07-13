For much of the past month, Erling Haaland has been impossible to ignore.

The Norwegian striker entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying enormous expectations, then somehow exceeded them. His goals, relentless runs and commanding performances helped guide Norway to its deepest World Cup run in generations before their dream ended in Saturday's heartbreaking extra-time quarterfinal loss to England.

Although Norway is heading home, Haaland's tournament elevated him from one of Europe's biggest club stars to one of the defining faces of this World Cup.

Behind that rise is a family that understands elite competition better than most.

Both of Haaland's parents were accomplished athletes long before their son became one of soccer's biggest names. Here's everything to know about them.

His Father Played Professional Soccer in England

Long before Erling Haaland wore Manchester City's famous sky blue jersey, his father did the same.

Alf-Inge "Alfie" Haaland enjoyed a lengthy professional career in England, playing primarily as a midfielder and defender for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City during the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was during Alfie's time with Manchester City that Erling was born in Leeds on July 21, 2000.

The family returned to Bryne, Norway, after Alfie retired from professional soccer in 2003, where Erling spent nearly all of his childhood.

Today, father and son also share another distinction. Both have represented Manchester City, something Erling has said carries special meaning because he grew up watching clips of his father's career.

Despite his own success, Alfie has often downplayed his influence, allowing his son to forge his own path while remaining one of his biggest supporters.

His Mother Was One of Norway's Top Track and Field Athletes

Elite athleticism runs on both sides of Haaland's family.

His mother, Gry Marita Braut, was an accomplished heptathlete who competed at the national level in Norway during the 1990s.

The seven-event discipline demands speed, power, endurance and technical ability, qualities many fans have noticed in Haaland's own game.

The striker has joked in interviews that he inherited much of his pace and athleticism from his mother, who built a respected career before stepping away from competition to raise her family.

Norwegian naming traditions are also reflected in Haaland's identity. His full legal name is Erling Braut Haaland, and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup he honored his mother's side of the family by wearing "Braut Haaland" across the back of his Norway jersey instead of simply "Haaland."

The tribute quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about jersey details.

Athletic Success Runs Throughout the Haaland Family

Erling is the youngest of three children.

His older sister, Gabrielle Haaland, has developed a sizable social media following and is frequently seen supporting Norway during major international tournaments.

His older brother, Astor Haaland, has largely stayed out of the spotlight while remaining a regular presence at family events and national team matches.

Although the siblings have chosen different career paths, they have repeatedly shown up to support Erling during some of the biggest moments of his career, including Norway's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Haaland, that support has always mattered.

He has spoken openly about how close he remains with his father, describing their relationship as being built as much on friendship as family while frequently turning to both parents throughout his career.

Norway's World Cup journey may have ended one match short of the semifinals, but Haaland leaves the United States having firmly established himself as one of international soccer's biggest stars.

And behind that breakthrough stands a pair of former athletes who understood exactly what it takes to reach the highest level long before their son ever did.

