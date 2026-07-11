Norway vs. England—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Norway vs. England has not generally been a high-scoring affair over recent decades. Just two goals have been scored across the last four meetings, although only half of those duels have come this century. The latest edition of this all-European affair should provide a stark contrast given the attacking quality on show.

Norway has only beaten England twice in 12 meetings—winning World Cup qualifiers in 1981 and 1993—but will fancy its chances of pulling off another famous triumph. Norway has been excellent to date and are brimming with belief after knockout victories over Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil. In Erling Haaland, it has an utterly ruthless goalscorer, who has struck seven times already.

Harry Kane is only one behind the Manchester City forward having been England’s talisman alongside Jude Bellingham. An uncertain defense which has conceded 4.2 xG (expected goals) and managed just two clean sheets has been bailed out by a prolific offense, which is averaging 2.2 goals per game and has created 23 big chances so far.

Neither side has been flawless this summer and goals are projected as two formidable forward lines face unspectacular defenses.

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