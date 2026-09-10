A.J. Brown is back in the spotlight with the 2026 NFL season officially underway, and plenty has changed for the star wide receiver since football fans last saw him on the field.

Brown has a new team after joining the New England Patriots. He also has a new title at home: husband.

Brown married longtime love Kelsey Riley in May 2026, capping a relationship that has spanned some of the biggest years of his NFL career. Riley was there as Brown became a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, but she has an athletic background of her own.

A former college softball player who went on to work in healthcare, Riley and Brown also share a son together.

Here’s what to know about A.J. Brown’s wife.

Who Is A.J. Brown’s Wife, Kelsey Riley?

Riley grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, before attending Texas Southern University in Houston.

Like her husband, she was a college athlete. Riley played outfield for the Texas Southern softball team, hitting .336 over three seasons and earning First Team All-Conference honors in 2017. She graduated in 2019 after studying health administration and was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Riley later pursued a career in healthcare, working as a patient access representative. She also shared in 2021 that she had been accepted into nursing school.

Brown and Riley have kept much of their relationship private, but they went public as a couple in February 2022 when Riley shared photos from a winter trip with the NFL star.

That same year brought another major milestone. Riley and Brown welcomed their son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., on Sept. 29, 2022. Their son, nicknamed Deuce, has since become a familiar presence at his dad’s games.

Brown also has a daughter, Jersee, who was born in 2020 from a previous relationship.

Riley has regularly supported Brown throughout his career, including during his run with the Eagles. After Philadelphia's Super Bowl championship, she was by his side when he received his ring in July 2025.

She marked the occasion with a personal tribute.

“When I look at you, I see so much more than just the love of my life,” Riley wrote in part. “I see strength. I see patience. I see a man who gives his all, even on the hardest days.”

A.J. Brown and Kelsey Riley Married in May 2026

Brown proposed to Riley on May 3, 2025, and he had a pretty memorable assist.

John Legend performed live during the proposal at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, playing piano and serenading the couple with “You & I (Nobody in the World).” Their children, family, friends and several of Brown’s Eagles teammates were there for the moment.

Just over a year later, Brown and Riley married on May 16, 2026, at Montage Laguna Beach in California.

The oceanfront wedding brought together approximately 200 guests and included several touches inspired by Riley’s Louisiana roots. The festivities began with a Louisiana-themed welcome party featuring Creole food and a New Orleans band, while the wedding included a traditional second line celebration.

Riley wore a custom Tony Ward gown, while Brown wore Dolce & Gabbana. Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf were among the NFL players in attendance.

The wedding arrived at the beginning of another major transition for Brown. After starring for Philadelphia and winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, the wide receiver joined New England ahead of the 2026 season.

Through the changes, Riley has remained a constant in Brown’s life.

She was there before the Super Bowl ring and before his latest NFL move. Now, as Brown begins the next stage of his career, the former college athlete who spent years cheering him on is officially his wife.

