AJ Brown's New Wife Kelsey Shows Love to Eagles After Patriots Trade

One of the most intriguing offseason storylines to follow in the NFL was whether the Philadelphia Eagles would trade star receiver AJ Brown, after much sentiment that he was frustrated with his role in Philadelphia and would perhaps be better suited elsewhere.

And that question was answered on June 1 when news broke that Brown had been traded to the Super Bowl runner-up New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This also means that Brown is being reunited with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, as the two were with the Tennessee Titans a few years ago.

Brown has already made his excitement about this new chapter clear. And it appears that he has been waiting for the chance to play in New England all his life, as he made an Instagram post in the wake of this news breaking that showed several photos of him wearing a Patriots jersey when he was a little kid.

Kelsey Brown Shares Heart Emojis After Husband AJ is Traded From Eagles to Patriots

It has been a very busy offseason for AJ. In addition to this trade, he also got married on May 16. According to an article from PEOPLE, the wedding between AJ and Kelsey Nicole Riley took place in Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California.

However, since Brown's wife is from Louisiana, they apparently had a bayou-themed welcome party, which included "a lively New Orleans band and traditional fare of fried alligator, pasta, and shrimp and grits."

It was always going to be interesting to see how the Browns would react to this trade and to leaving Philadelphia, given how things seemingly went sour near the end of AJ's tenure with the team.

But it is clearly all love, as the Eagles made an Instagram post that included a graphic thanking AJ, which was captioned, "Thank you for everything, A.J.💚".

Kelsey reposted this to her story on Monday and added a comment, saying, "💚💚💚". This shows that it's nothing but adoration for the Eagles' organization on her end.

Although Kelsey already appears excited for what's to come in New England. The CAA_football Instagram account (CAA (Creative Artists Agency) is the agency that represents Brown) made an Instagram story post on Monday that showed Brown in a Patriots jersey. Kelsey also posted this to her story.

It will definitely be interesting to see what Brown can do with Drake Maye under center.