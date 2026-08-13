Who is Jared Goff's Wife? All About the Lions QB's Model Wife Christen Harper

The Los Angeles Rams traded franchise quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions back in 2021 in a totally blockbuster deal. Throughout the change, his wife Christen Harper, has been by his side.

Since becoming a Detroiter, Goff has also gotten married and had his first child.

So, who is Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper Goff? She's a model and has built a successful modeling career while also creating a family life with Goff.

How Jared Goff and Christen Harper First Met

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, kisses his daughter Romy Isabelle Goff, 1, with his wife Christen Harper Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a video for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, Christen said that she met Jared on Raya, a private, membership-based dating app for celebrities, back in 2019.

Harper has said she wasn't actually looking for a relationship when they met. She had recently gotten out of a long-term relationship and planned to spend some time single.

That plan changed after meeting Goff. "When I met him and the rest is history, baby," she said.

The two began dating and their relationship got serious. Goff proposed in June 2022 while the couple was vacationing with friends in Cabo, Mexico. Harper and Goff both posted the engagement news on social media.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper's Wedding

Goff and Harper tied the knot on June 22, 2024, in Ojai, California.

Why California? Well, both Goff and Harper have deep roots in the state, where they grew up and established their careers before Goff's NFL career took him to Michigan.

"We've always been in California, so there was an excitement to a fresh start, but at the same time, my whole career has been in L.A. and I did not know what it was going to look like moving away from that," Christen told the New York Post of moving to Detroit.

But she added that the move was good for her.

"I think the space allowed me to do that because if I stayed in L.A., I probably would have continued to do the same work I've done for years," she said.

Goff and Harper became first-time parents in July 2025 when they welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle. So, Goff is a "girl dad."

Christen Harper's Modeling Career

Harper is an established model, most notably through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She first joined the brand after her 2021 Swim Search co-win with Katie Austin. Christen Harper was also named co-Rookie of the Year with Austin after her debut shoot in Barbados and has actually been in every annual issue since then.

Aside from modeling, she's passionate about charity work and has worked with Forgotten Harvest, Girls Inc. Los Angeles, Baby2Baby and Step Up.