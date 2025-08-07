Jared Goff's wife Christen flexes private-jet life with baby Romy in her arms
Christen Goff is definitely enjoying motherhood for the first time.
As the wife, and also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in her own right, of Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff, the 32-year-old new mom is able to casually flex the private-jet lifestyle with her newborn baby daughter, Romy, born last month, and their dog Quincy, who was a wedding gift for the couple.
Posting on her Instagram stories, Mrs. Goff wrote, "Circus on the move!!!!!" The circus never traveled so well as she's obviously flying in a pj adorably holding Romy in her arms as Quincy stands beside them dutifully.
Based on some of her other photos welcoming theme "home," it looks like the trio is returning to their Detroit-area house for the NFL season, with a lot of pressure on her husband's shoulders now that his offensive coordinator genius buddy Ben Johnson has left the building to be the head coach for their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears.
For Christen, baby Romy, and Quincy, it's time to get settled in for the football grind. Luckily now, the four-time Pro Bowler will have a lot more happy memories awaiting him.
