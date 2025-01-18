The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff’s model wife Christen ‘obsessed’ with custom Lions purse

Christen Harper Goff, the wife of Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff, is repping her hubby with some custom accessories for the NFL Playoffs.

Josh Sanchez

Christen Harper and Jared Gof pose for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show.
Christen Harper and Jared Gof pose for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Christen Harper Goff is gearing up to support her husband, Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff, as he kicks off his NFL Playoff campaign in the Divisional Round against the visiting Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

For the big game, Christen is leaving no doubt who she is rooting for.

She took to social media to show off a custom purse that was made for the postseason showdown which features Goff's last name and jersey number 16.

Christen tagged Mary, a wardrobe consultant based out of Detroit, in her Instagram story highlighting the purse.

Christen Harper, Jared Goff, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions
Christen Harper/Instagram

The Lions enter the NFL playoffs on the heels of a historic season.

The team has won the NFC North in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, won 15 games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for, you guessed it, the first time in franchise history.

Christen Harper, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions, Jared Goff
Christen Harper/Instagram

Christen Harper, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions, Jared Goff
Christen Harper/Instagram

The Commanders, meanwhile, snuck into the Divisional Round after sneaking by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend thanks to a game-winning field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

