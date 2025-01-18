Jared Goff’s model wife Christen ‘obsessed’ with custom Lions purse
Christen Harper Goff is gearing up to support her husband, Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff, as he kicks off his NFL Playoff campaign in the Divisional Round against the visiting Washington Commanders at Ford Field.
For the big game, Christen is leaving no doubt who she is rooting for.
She took to social media to show off a custom purse that was made for the postseason showdown which features Goff's last name and jersey number 16.
MORE: Lions QB Jarod Goff’s wife Christen shares BTS photos from wedding at luxury resort
Christen tagged Mary, a wardrobe consultant based out of Detroit, in her Instagram story highlighting the purse.
The Lions enter the NFL playoffs on the heels of a historic season.
MORE: Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown makes statement with NFL playoff hair
The team has won the NFC North in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, won 15 games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for, you guessed it, the first time in franchise history.
MORE: Commanders' Zane Gonzalez's wife Lizzy swoons over kicker's NFL playoff heroics
The Commanders, meanwhile, snuck into the Divisional Round after sneaking by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend thanks to a game-winning field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
