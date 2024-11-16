Jude Bellingham Profile: Bio, Stats, Facts, Awards, Socials & More
English midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet. He has come a long way from his early years at Stourbridge Juniors in England. At such a young age, he has already achieved so much and has his sights set on even more trophies and medals for club and country.
Biography
Name
Jude Victor William Bellingham
Date of Birth (DOB)
June 29, 2003 (21 Years Old)
Height
1.86m
Place of Birth
Stourbridge, England
Parents
Mark Bellingham (Father) Denise Bellingham (Mother)
Siblings
Jobe Bellingham (Brother)
Current Club
Real Madrid
Jersey Number
5
Career
Youth Career
Stourbridge Juniors
2009-2010
Birmingham City
2010-2019
Senior Career
Years
Birmingham City
2019-2020
Borussia Dortmund
2020-2023
Real Madrid
2023-Present
After joining Stourbridge Juniors in his hometown of Hagley, England, at age six, Jude Bellingham was destined for great things. He joined the Birmingham City Youth team at eight, starting in the under-8 team.
Bellingham went on to play for different age groups at the club but was fast-tracked due to his talent. He represented the under-18 team at 14 and the under-23 team at just 16. His performances at 16 got him noticed by many, with FourFourTwo Soccer Magazine naming him one of the "50 most exciting teenagers in English football."
Jude Bellingham made his professional debut with the Birmingham City first team in the 2019-20 season. He broke the club record for the youngest player to represent the Blues at the age of 16 years and 38 days.
After just one season with his boyhood club, Bellingham was signed by Borussia Dortmund for an initial $31.5 million. He became the most expensive 17-year-old and soon proved why with his performances for the club. In his three seasons with Dortmund, Bellingham made 132 appearances, winning one trophy, but undoubtedly should have been more.
Bellingham moved to Real Madrid in 2023, the club he still represents. In his first 15 games for Los Blancos, he scored 14 goals, a club record. In his first season with the Spanish team, he won the La Liga, Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana trophies.
International Career
Years
England U15
2016-2018
England U16
2018-2019
England U17
2019
England U21
2020
England
2020-Present
Jude Bellingham represented his native England internationally, debuting at the under-15 level against Turkey in 2016. He then captained the under-16 team, making 11 appearances and scoring four goals. He also captained the England Under-17s before becoming the youngest player to represent the Three Lions at the under-21 levels.
At 17 years, 136 days, he became England's third-youngest full international; only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney had appeared at a younger age. During his time on the national side, Bellingham scored six goals and has two UEFA European Championship runners-up medals.
Honors & Awards
Team
Borussia Dortmund
- DFB-Pokal: 2020–21
Real Madrid
- La Liga: 2023–24
- Supercopa de España: 2024
- UEFA Champions League: 2023–24
- UEFA Super Cup: 2024
England U17
- Syrenka Cup: 2019
England
- UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2020, 2024
Individual
- Syrenka Cup Player of the Tournament: 2019
- Birmingham City Young Player of the Year: 2019–2020
- EFL Young Player of the Season: 2019–20
- Championship Apprentice of the Year: 2019–20
- Bundesliga Team of the Season: 2021–22, 2022–23
- Kopa Trophy: 2023; runner-up: 2021
- Bundesliga Player of the Season: 2022–23
- Golden Boy: 2023
- Globe Soccer Awards Emerging Player of the Year: 2023
- La Liga Player of the Season: 2023–24
- La Liga Team of the Season: 2023–24
- Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: 2024
- The Athletic European Player of the Season: 2023–24
- The Athletic European Young Player of the Season: 2023–24
- The Athletic European Men's Team of the Season: 2023–24
- UEFA Champions League Team of the Season: 2023–24
- UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season: 2023–24
Facts
- Jude's younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, is a professional soccer player who plays for Sunderland in the English Championship.
- Jude Bellingham's Sporting Idols are soccer players Lee Bowyer and Zinedine Zidane.
- He is the third youngest player to be capped by England, aged 17 years and 136 days. Jude Bellingham's debut was against the Republic of Ireland on November 12, 2020.
- The club retired his No. 22 jersey at Birmingham City, which shows his effect on the club despite his short time there.
- He scored 14 goals in his first 15 games for Real Madrid, the quickest to do so for Los Blancos, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano.
- Jude Bellingham does plenty of charity work outside of soccer. Through his work with the Mustard Seed Project, he has helped create a school in Kenya. He also gave a group of children in Mombasa football equipment and a new room to study in.
Socials Media Accounts
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham/
X: https://x.com/BellinghamJude
Videos & Pictures
