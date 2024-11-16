Real Madrid CF ON SI

Jude Bellingham Profile: Bio, Stats, Facts, Awards, Socials & More

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet. He has come a long way from his early years at Stourbridge Juniors in England. At such a young age, he has already achieved so much and has his sights set on even more trophies and medals for club and country.

  1. Biography
  2. Career
  3. Honors & Awards
  4. Facts
  5. Socials Media Accounts
  6. Videos & Pictures

Biography

Name

Jude Victor William Bellingham

Date of Birth (DOB)

June 29, 2003 (21 Years Old)

Height

1.86m

Place of Birth

Stourbridge, England

Parents

Mark Bellingham (Father) Denise Bellingham (Mother)

Siblings

Jobe Bellingham (Brother)

Current Club

Real Madrid

Jersey Number

5

Career

Youth Career

Stourbridge Juniors

2009-2010

Birmingham City

2010-2019

Senior Career

Years

Birmingham City

2019-2020

Borussia Dortmund

2020-2023

Real Madrid

2023-Present

After joining Stourbridge Juniors in his hometown of Hagley, England, at age six, Jude Bellingham was destined for great things. He joined the Birmingham City Youth team at eight, starting in the under-8 team.

Bellingham went on to play for different age groups at the club but was fast-tracked due to his talent. He represented the under-18 team at 14 and the under-23 team at just 16. His performances at 16 got him noticed by many, with FourFourTwo Soccer Magazine naming him one of the "50 most exciting teenagers in English football."

Jude Bellingham made his professional debut with the Birmingham City first team in the 2019-20 season. He broke the club record for the youngest player to represent the Blues at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

After just one season with his boyhood club, Bellingham was signed by Borussia Dortmund for an initial $31.5 million. He became the most expensive 17-year-old and soon proved why with his performances for the club. In his three seasons with Dortmund, Bellingham made 132 appearances, winning one trophy, but undoubtedly should have been more.

Bellingham moved to Real Madrid in 2023, the club he still represents. In his first 15 games for Los Blancos, he scored 14 goals, a club record. In his first season with the Spanish team, he won the La Liga, Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana trophies.

International Career

Years

England U15

2016-2018

England U16

2018-2019

England U17

2019

England U21

2020

England

2020-Present

Jude Bellingham represented his native England internationally, debuting at the under-15 level against Turkey in 2016. He then captained the under-16 team, making 11 appearances and scoring four goals. He also captained the England Under-17s before becoming the youngest player to represent the Three Lions at the under-21 levels.

At 17 years, 136 days, he became England's third-youngest full international; only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney had appeared at a younger age. During his time on the national side, Bellingham scored six goals and has two UEFA European Championship runners-up medals.

Honors & Awards

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham with the Champions League trophy
Team

Borussia Dortmund

  • DFB-Pokal: 2020–21

Real Madrid

  • La Liga: 2023–24
  • Supercopa de España: 2024
  • UEFA Champions League: 2023–24
  • UEFA Super Cup: 2024

England U17

  • Syrenka Cup: 2019

England

  • UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2020, 2024

Individual

  • Syrenka Cup Player of the Tournament: 2019
  • Birmingham City Young Player of the Year: 2019–2020
  • EFL Young Player of the Season: 2019–20
  • Championship Apprentice of the Year: 2019–20
  • Bundesliga Team of the Season: 2021–22, 2022–23
  • Kopa Trophy: 2023; runner-up: 2021
  • Bundesliga Player of the Season: 2022–23
  • Golden Boy: 2023
  • Globe Soccer Awards Emerging Player of the Year: 2023
  • La Liga Player of the Season: 2023–24
  • La Liga Team of the Season: 2023–24
  • Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: 2024
  • The Athletic European Player of the Season: 2023–24
  • The Athletic European Young Player of the Season: 2023–24
  • The Athletic European Men's Team of the Season: 2023–24
  • UEFA Champions League Team of the Season: 2023–24
  • UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season: 2023–24

Facts

Jude Bellingham with brother Jobe and mum Denise
  • Jude's younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, is a professional soccer player who plays for Sunderland in the English Championship.
  • Jude Bellingham's Sporting Idols are soccer players  Lee Bowyer and Zinedine Zidane.
  • He is the third youngest player to be capped by England, aged 17 years and 136 days. Jude Bellingham's debut was against the Republic of Ireland on November 12, 2020.
  • The club retired his No. 22 jersey at Birmingham City, which shows his effect on the club despite his short time there.
  • He scored 14 goals in his first 15 games for Real Madrid, the quickest to do so for Los Blancos, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano.
  • Jude Bellingham does plenty of charity work outside of soccer. Through his work with the Mustard Seed Project, he has helped create a school in Kenya. He also gave a group of children in Mombasa football equipment and a new room to study in.

Socials Media Accounts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham/

X: https://x.com/BellinghamJude

Videos & Pictures

