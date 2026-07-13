The Uncomfortable Bellingham-Tuchel Tensions Threatening England’s World Cup Dream

England has, once again, made it to the late stages of a major international tournament, with hopes high that a Three Lions unit led by Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham can end a 60-year wait for World Cup glory.

Not a lot has gone wrong this summer for England. Sure, a few fitness issues and a suspension blow have caused minor disruption, but that’s nothing. Any real dilemmas have largely been avoided, although that threatened to change after the quarterfinals.

Bellingham netted twice to inspire a 2–1 victory for England over Norway, but his celebrations were soon cut short by criticism of the team’s performance from Tuchel. The Real Madrid star did not take kindly to his manager’s words, brushing them off before suggesting Tuchel may not truly understand the difficulties of playing against a team featuring global superstars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

It might be easy to ignore this issue in isolation, but the concern for England fans is this is not the first time tensions between Bellingham and Tuchel have flared.

Tuchel’s History With Bellingham

The story between Tuchel and Bellingham began last summer. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Bellingham started each of Tuchel’s first three games in charge of England, as expected, before being rotated to the bench for a friendly against Senegal, in which the Three Lions came up short.

In his 19 minutes off the bench, Bellingham saw a goal ruled out by VAR and did not hide his frustrations on the pitch. Few could have expected the fallout from such an inconsequential moment.

After the game, Tuchel encouraged Bellingham to keep his “fire” but warned the midfielder he must “channel” it in the right direction. He warned against “exploding” and showing behavior that could “intimidate” teammates or officials. As he revealed his mother’s feelings towards Bellingham, things took a turn.

“I see this with my parents, with my mum, that she sometimes cannot see the nice, well-educated, well-behaved guy that I see,” Tuchel said. “If he smiles, he wins everyone. But sometimes you see the rage, the hunger and the fire and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother when she sits in front of the TV. I see that but, in general, we are very happy to have him. He’s a special boy.”

The use of the word repulsive unsurprisingly caught the eye, seeming like an unnecessary attack on a player who, let’s be frank, did not do a whole lot wrong.

Tuchel did apologize profusely two months later at the next England camp, insisting it was a poor choice of words in his second language, but that did little to cool the tensions as Bellingham missed out on a call-up to the squad in September 2025 while he recovered from a shoulder injury.

Bellingham was again left out in October, despite returning from that fitness issue in September. Tuchel argued he did not have the required match fitness yet, all while Morgan Rogers was establishing himself as a starter for the Three Lions. There was a strong debate as to whether Rogers should start over Bellingham at this summer’s World Cup.

Clearly, Tuchel picked his side on that conversation, denying suggestions of a rift with Bellingham and leaning on the Madrid superstar to great effect in North America, but the comments following the Norway game have reopened the discussion about the pair’s relationship.

Kane Seeks to Calm Tuchel, Bellingham Noise

Harry Kane (left) has tried to play peacemaker. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bellingham’s spiky response to Tuchel’s wider criticism of the team was the sort of fiery conduct called out by the England manager towards the end of 2025. Just how his words were received privately will likely never be known.

Central to Bellingham’s question was whether Tuchel truly understood the on-field challenges of coming up against elite players. Captain Harry Kane was eager to stress that Tuchel’s reaction was not as straightforward.

“When [Tuchel] sees us train and sees the closeness of us and sees what we can do, especially with the players we have, the way we attack, our one-on-ones and the skills, he just wants to see that version of us,” the Bayern Munich striker reflected.

“He knows as much as anyone that it’s not as simple as that, we’re playing against good opposition and good teams. He’s trying to drag it out of us and we know ourselves we have another level we can reach.

Jude Bellingham’s 2026 World Cup in Numbers

*Stats courtesy of FotMob

Metric Value Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 2.62 Shots (Shots on Target) 17 (11) Pass Accuracy 81.7% Chances Created 8 Touches in Opposition Box 34 Duels Won 38 Recoveries 23

“We haven’t seen that yet, we’ve shown it in glimpses. Against Norway it was in glimpses. But we haven’t had full control that we would like and I feel we can have.

“We’ll be playing against one of the best teams in the world in the semifinal, so the most pleasing thing is we are in a semifinal and still feel we can improve.

“But I don't think it is something to get really over the top about. We are showing a lot of good things.”

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