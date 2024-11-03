Kirk Cousins' wife sounds off on missing Falcons-Cowboys kickoff
After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in Week 8, the Atlanta Falcons look to nab their second consecutive win when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Co. returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 9 showdown, and his wife, Julie Hampton Cousins, couldn't wait to watch the team play in person.
Julie, who celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Cousins in June, and the couple's two boys, Cooper and Turner, left two hours before kickoff. However, the traffic in Atlanta was so bad that she documented the horror show on her Instagram Stories.
While Cooper and Turner found pipe cleaners in the back seat of the car to play in with amid the excruciating, standstill traffic, Julie tried to stay sane.
She posted a selfie and wrote, "Second time I've missed kicoff this season 🤷🏻♀️. Good luck babe! We'll. be watching on the phone til 2nd quarter!"
The 34-year-old shared in another post, "At least we can see the stadium, but took us 70 minutes to go 200 yards." With the stadium in view, "Have yet to see a single traffic cop," she lamented.
After several hours in the car with her children, Julie finally made it to the game. She wrote, "3 hours commute.. we parked! What in the world! Go Falcons!"
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March, so this is Julie's first year traveling to and from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While the drive was rough, a win over the Cowboys should make the journey more than worth it.
