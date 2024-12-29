Kirk Cousins' wife Julie reflects on old Washington home amid return
The penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is here and Sunday's full slate of games wraps up with the Washington Commanders hosting the Atlanta Falcons.
For Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie, it was a trip down memory lane and return to their old stomping grounds.
Cousins played for Washington from 2012 to 2017, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and leading the NFL in completion percentage in 2015. He would eventually leave Washington to join the Minnesota Vikings.
MORE: Michael Penix Jr, girlfriend Olivia Carter share epic engagement video
Ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown against his former team, Julie Cousins took a nostalgic look back at their old home with a heartfelt note on social media.
"After we were married, we rented this townhouse from Chris Samuels for 4 years!!! Fun to drive by and remember all we went through in that home," she wrote.
MORE: Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne swoons over Chargers breakout WR
"We learned how to be married, got benched and also became the starter, fostered 7 dogs, hosted gatherings and guests, dealt with deaths in the family and miscarriages, and welcomed Cooper into the world! It was a full 4 years!"
After leaving Washington, Cousins had several successful years with the Vikings and made three more Pro Bowl appearances.
His time in Atlanta hasn't gone as planned, getting benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Week 16, but he has still shown throughout the years that he is a reliable signal-caller. And Julie has been there every step of the way.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve