Phil Mickelson to Miss LIV Golf Virginia

Phil Mickelson will miss this week’s LIV Golf Virginia event as he continues to deal with an undisclosed family matter that has kept him out of all but one tournament in 2026, Sports Illustrated has learned.

Mickelson, 55, has played just the LIV event in South Africa in March, having skipped the first four events. He finished tied for 48th out of 57 players. He also missed the Masters and his status for next week’s PGA Championship is not resolved at this time.

The six-time major winner became the oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA five years ago at Kiawah Island. He was T2 at the 2023 Masters after a final-round 65 but in 11 major starts since then has seven missed cuts and no finishes inside the top 40.

His replacement in the LIV field has yet to be announced. Mickelson is the captain of the HyFlyers team, which is 11th out of 13 teams in the 2026 season standings with a high finish of fifth last month in Mexico City.

Mickelson’s last social media post was on April 12, congratulating Rory McIlroy on his second consecutive Masters win.

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