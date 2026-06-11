Report: Phil Mickelson Booted From Golf Club After Accusations of Inappropriate Contact With Employee

Phil Mickelson is reportedly no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club, a private golf course in the San Diego area, due to allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee.

According to Golf Digest, Mickelson approached the female employee at the clubhouse before a round and made nonconsensual physical contact with her. Mickelson’s advances were rejected by the employee, and she filed a complaint to club officials.

Mickelson was approached by club officials about the incident soon after, and he left the golf course before he finished the round. Golf Digest confirmed that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the golf club said in a statement. “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.”

Mickelson, who was raised in the Rancho Santa Fe area just north of San Diego, played often at Farms Golf Club and trained there before major championships.

Mickelson’s camp responded to the allegations in a statement:

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” the statement read. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Mickelson hasn’t played in a professional tournament since March when he placed 48th at a LIV Golf event in South Africa. He withdrew from the Masters in April due to a family health issue.

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