Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? Fast Facts About Candice Crawford and Their Family

Tony Romo's football career has taken him from franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys to one of the NFL's most recognizable television analysts. Through every chapter, one person has remained a constant: his wife, Candice Crawford.

Long before she became part of one of football's best-known families, Crawford had already built a name for herself as a broadcast journalist, pageant winner and entrepreneur. Today, she and Romo share three sons and have been married for more than 15 years.

Here's everything to know about Tony Romo's wife, their children and the family they've built together.

From Miss Missouri USA to Sports Reporter

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Candice Crawford graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in broadcast journalism.

While in college, she worked as a reporter and sports anchor for KOMU-TV before interning with KTVT, the Dallas area's CBS affiliate, where she covered the Cowboys. She later reported on high school sports for Dallas' CW33 and hosted the Cowboys-focused program "Special Edition."

Before launching her television career, Crawford also earned the title of Miss Missouri USA in 2008 after previously competing in the Miss Texas Teen pageant.

Today, she is the co-founder of Hawk+Sloane, a parenting and lifestyle company she launched in 2016 with longtime friend Hollie Siglin. The brand develops family-focused products for parents and young children.

How Tony Romo and Candice Crawford Met

Romo and Crawford first crossed paths in 2009 while she was working as an intern covering the Dallas Cowboys.

Their relationship moved quickly. Romo proposed on Crawford's 24th birthday in December 2010, and the couple married on May 28, 2011, at Arlington Hall in Dallas.

The wedding came during the NFL lockout and reportedly drew about 600 guests, including Cowboys legends, teammates and team owner Jerry Jones.

More than a decade later, their marriage has endured through Romo's retirement from football and his rise as one of CBS Sports' signature NFL broadcasters.

Inside Tony Romo and Candice Crawford's Family

Tony and Candice Romo have three sons:

Hawkins Crawford Romo, born in April 2012

Rivers Romo, born in March 2014

Jones McCoy Romo, born in August 2017

Although the family occasionally shares moments from vacations, youth sports and everyday life on social media, they've largely kept their children out of the public spotlight.

Crawford has previously embraced her role as a "boy mom," saying the energy and activity that come with raising three sons are among her favorite parts of motherhood.

Candice Crawford Has a Famous Brother

candice romo via instagram stories! 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1kyqu3YFv — best of chace crawford (@badpostchace) July 19, 2022

Football isn't the only industry represented in the Crawford family.

Candice is the younger sister of actor Chace Crawford, who rose to fame as Nate Archibald on "Gossip Girl" before starring as The Deep in Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys."

During a 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Chace joked that growing up as a devoted Cowboys fan made it surreal when his sister started dating Romo. He said becoming part of the quarterback's family made Cowboys games far more stressful because he suddenly had a personal rooting interest.

What Candice Crawford Does Today

While Romo spends each NFL season in the broadcast booth for CBS Sports, Crawford has focused on entrepreneurship and family life.

She continues to help lead Hawk+Sloane while making occasional public appearances alongside her husband at sporting events, charity functions and entertainment industry events.

More than 15 years after they first met through the Cowboys organization, Tony and Candice Romo remain one of football's longest-lasting high-profile couples, building a life that has extended well beyond the NFL.

