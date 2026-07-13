Cowboys Great Tony Romo Has One Big Regret From Career with Dallas

Tony Romo says he isn't big on regrets, but he does have at least one from his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo was a guest on the Pardon My Take podcast and revealed that his biggest regret was not winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

"I'm not a guy with big regrets, I guess you could say. The only regret I guess I would have is that... my job was to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas and I didn't do it," Romo said. "So that always sticks with me a little bit. Because you give your whole body, heart, soul, everything into it."

"And you just wanted that for... all the fans. The Joneses. For everybody that you're around," he added. "And so that one always sticks with me a little bit just because I had that opportunity and just wasn't able to do it. So that part of it kind of still... sits there."

Romo admitted he contemplated chasing a Super Bowl elsewhere but said it just wouldn't have been the same for him to get a ring anywhere other than Dallas.

"But at the end it was like... I could go somewhere else and do it. Because I was like, I gotta win a Super Bowl. It's literally what you play the game for. Nothing else matters," Romo said. "And it just was like... but would that be the same? If I went somewhere else and did it?"

"I think just... it was as simple as it just wouldn't feel as... important... it would be important to me, but it was for the people I was around," Romo said. "All the fans that we had."

Romo won a lot of games as the Cowboys' starter, posting a 78-49-0 record. Dallas made the playoffs four times with Romo at the helm but only won two postseason games and never made it past the Divisional Round.

There are no shortage of "what ifs" when it comes to Romo's career with the Cowboys and the team's inability to win a Super Bowl with him under center will always be a tough pill to swallow.

Did Tony Romo get his due?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer to this question will certainly differ among Cowboys fans, as some have more respect for what he did over the years than others.

But if you ask New York Giants great Osi Umenyiora, Romo did not get all the respect he deserved. In fact, Umenyiora even went as far as to say that Romo was more difficult to play against than Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

"Tony Romo was the most difficult quarterback we ever faced. He was No. 1," Umenyiora told RJ Ochoa of Blogging With the Boys. "We played against the GOAT, Tom Brady, the greatest of all time. Played against Peyton Manning.

"But for me personally, my level of respect for Tony Romo, having faced him year in and year out, such an underrated football player. People don't understand the type of headache he was as a player. They don't give him enough credit. If he would've won the Super Bowl, which he should have, I think things would have been different."

Umenyiora also said he considers Romo to be "one of the all-time great NFL quarterbacks."

Umenyiora's level of praise for Romo is surprising because his take is not one you hear about the former Cowboys quarterback from really anyone, but the Giants great saw a lot of Romo during his days in New York, so we can't take his opinion lightly.

There is no doubt that Romo's NFL career would be viewed a lot differently had he won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

That is the only thing preventing him from universally getting recognition as a true Cowboys legend.