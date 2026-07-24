Tony Romo Arrested on Suspicion of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence

CBS broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was arrested on Thursday night in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while he was under the influence.

According to Nick Bohr of WISH 12 News, Romo, was stopped on Interstate 43 on Thursday night and was taken into custody for an OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) after he didn’t perform well on sobriety tests. He was later released.

As Bohr notes, a first-time OWI is typically a civil offense, not a criminal charge, and results in a fine. Romo is set to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Romo, 46, is a Wisconsin native who attended high school in Burlington. Prior to the arrest, he was in attendance and golfing at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

Romo, who retired from the NFL after the 2016 season, is entering his 10th year as CBS’s lead NFL analyst. Romo has been paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz as network’s lead NFL broadcast team, calling their top game of the week each Sunday. Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, CBS declined to comment on Romo’s arrest.

Prior to becoming a broadcaster, Romo spent 14 years at the Cowboys’ quarterback, rising from an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois to the leader of “America’s Team.” He was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the franchise to the postseason on four occasions. His pro career ultimately came to an end after he suffered an injury during the 2016 season and Dak Prescott led the team on an 8-1 start in his absence.

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