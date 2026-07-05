As Vinicius Junior continues Brazil's quest for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title, interest in the Real Madrid superstar extends well beyond the pitch.

Fans around the world are also searching for the woman by his side, Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca.

The Brazilian forward has become one of soccer's biggest stars thanks to his success with Real Madrid and his dazzling performances for his national team. As his profile has grown, so has curiosity about his life away from the game.

From her massive social media following to the surprising lifestyle changes she's described since dating one of the world's elite footballers, here's everything to know about Junior's girlfriend.

Who Is Virginia Fonseca?

Fonseca is a Brazilian influencer, entrepreneur and television personality with a massive online following.

She was born in Connecticut but grew up in Brazil, where she became one of the country's most recognizable social media figures. Fonseca has built a huge platform across Instagram, YouTube and other channels, sharing lifestyle content, family moments, beauty updates and behind-the-scenes looks at her life.

She was previously married to Brazilian singer Ze Felipe. The former couple share three children.

Virginia Fonseca and Vinicius Junior Have Been Linked Since 2025

Junior and Fonseca were first linked in 2025, with their relationship quickly drawing attention in Brazil and beyond.

Their romance has been heavily followed by fans, especially because both are major public figures in their own worlds. Vinicius is one of Real Madrid and Brazil's biggest names, while Fonseca is already used to having millions of people track her every move online.

Their relationship has also included public speculation, breakup reports and reconciliation rumors, making them one of the most talked-about soccer-adjacent couples during the World Cup cycle.

Virginia Fonseca Has Opened Up About Dating Vinicius Junior

Fonseca has spoken publicly about how much her life changed after getting involved with Vinicius.

In one interview, she explained that dating an elite soccer player comes with rules most people would never think about, especially when it comes to health and beauty products.

"Anything you're going to use, you have to let me know in advance, because it could cause doping. For example, an intimate cream, an ointment, anything that could come into contact with him could cause doping. And if he does, he's out of the game. Now, anything I'm thinking of using, I have to tell you," Fonseca said.

She also said even simple decisions now require extra caution.

"For example, if I go to the gynecologist and need to use an ointment, I have to check with his physiotherapist," she added. "Because it could trigger a doping test. When he told me, I started shaking. I thought, 'Oh my God, could I have used something I shouldn't have?' I swear I started shaking. Now, anything I think of using, I have to send to his physiotherapists. That's just how it is. Diet, going out to dinner, he doesn't eat. We eat at home."

She Says the Relationship Is Demanding, But Worth It

Fonseca has also made it clear that the relationship requires structure.

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior (7) during the second half against Colombia at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm very happy in this relationship. That's why I prioritize it, making it work. It's a demanding relationship; you have to have a schedule for everything, following everything perfectly," she said.

That level of discipline is not surprising for a player like Vinicius, whose career depends on world-class preparation, strict recovery and constant attention to detail.

For fans watching him chase World Cup glory with Brazil, Fonseca offers a glimpse into just how carefully life around a superstar athlete has to be managed.

