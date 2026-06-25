Vinicius Junior Joins Brazil’s Pantheon of Greats With World Cup Record

Brazil’s confident 3–0 win over Scotland at the World Cup was notable not only because it sealed top spot in Group C, but because Vinicíus Júnior joined an elite band of legends to score in every group stage game at a single tournament.

Most of the spotlight and newspaper columns have focused on Vinicíus’s teammate, Neymar, and his call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s roster despite his constant battles with injury and the fact he’d not played for the Seleção since 2023.

But quietly as the first two weeks of the tournament has progressed, Vinicíus has grown into his role as Brazil’s talisman, and his two-goal showing against Scotland—which could have been a hat trick had he not had a strike ruled out by VAR for a foul—capped an outstanding all-round display that reminded the world who the real superstar of this Brazil team is.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

His brace took him to four goals for the tournament—one behind Lionel Messi and equal with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in what is the most star-studded race for the Golden Boot the World Cup has ever seen—but also cemented Vinicíus’s legacy among some of Brazil’s greats.

Having also scored against Morocco and Haiti, Vinicíus is just the fifth Seleção player in World Cup history to net in every group stage game, joining Jairzinho (1970), Romário (1994), Rivaldo and Ronaldo (both 2002).

Why Vinicius Jr’s Achievement Could Be Good Omen for Brazil

Brazil had the beating of Scotland from almost the first whistle. | Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

Interestingly, on each of the previous occasion where a Brazilian player has scored in every group stage game of a tournament, the most successful country in the tournament’s history has gone on to win. And while this is not the best iteration of Brazil by any means, it’s certainly something to ponder amid early tournament slip-ups for Spain, Portugal and England against Cabo Verde, DR Congo and Ghana respectively.

One other point of note is how Vinicius’s record and influence for Brazil has improved since Ancelotti, whom he worked under at Real Madrid, took charge. In 13 games played for the multi-time Champions League-winning boss, Vinicius has scored seven times, compared to just six in the 39 games he’d previously played under a number of different coaches.

Postmatch, Vinicius did receive the plaudits for his performance, but again there was focus on Neymar as he climbed off the bench to put his latest injury woes behind him. That may be the exact dynamic that’s needed for Vinicius to work his magic for Brazil, and whatever the case may be it’s clear he’s coming into top form at the perfect moment.

What’s Next for Brazil at the World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to become the first foreign born manager to win the World Cup. | Daniel Castelo Branco/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, Alfredo ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

With top spot in Group C sealed, Brazil have avoided what looks likely to be a round of 32 showdown with the Netherlands. However, if Ronald Koeman’s side slips up in its final group game against Tunisia, or Japan beats Sweden by a greater margin than the Dutch win by, it could be that Brazil are landed against one of the tougher opponents it could be matched with.

Further down the line, England should be in Brazil’s path at the quarterfinal stage, if results go as expected, but there will be no fear from Vinicius or any other player after three games that has seen the Seleção, seeking a first World Cup win in 24 years, steadily improve in every area.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC