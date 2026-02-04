Partner of Vinicius Jr. Reveals Crazy Steps She Needs To Take Now They Are Together

Life is not always easy when you are the partner of a famous soccer star. The media follows most of your moves, and very limited privacy when stepping out of the house.

For Vinicius Jr.'s new partner, she is used to the limelight. Virginia Fonseca is an influencer with 54 million followers on Instagram and was previously dating singer Zé Felipe. Being in the media is nothing new, but there are some things that are different when dating a footballer.

Speaking to journalist Leo Dias (per Mundo Deportivo), Fonseca revealed the crazy amount of attention and detail that goes into buying products now that she is in a relationship with the Real Madrid star.

Fonseca consults Vini Jr. when buying health and beauty products

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

In the interview, Virginia Fonseca spoke about the details of purchasing health and beauty products. She revealed the words Vinicius Jr. said to her when it comes to anything she wants to use.

"Anything you're going to use, you have to let me know in advance, because it could cause doping. For example, an intimate cream, an ointment, anything that could come into contact with him could cause doping. And if he does, he's out of the game. Now, anything I'm thinking of using, I have to tell you." Virginia Fonseca

Fonseca spoke about whom she needs to check with when it comes to using producers. The American/Brazilian personality also spoke about going out, with Vini Jr. not eating unless it's at home, likely with an approved chef making his meals.

"For example, if I go to the gynecologist and need to use an ointment, I have to check with his physiotherapist. Because it could trigger a doping test. When he told me, I started shaking. I thought, 'Oh my God, could I have used something I shouldn't have?' I swear I started shaking. Now, anything I think of using, I have to send to his physiotherapists. That's just how it is. Diet, going out to dinner—he doesn't eat. We eat at home." Virginia Fonseca

She was also asked about her relationship with Vini Jr., and she replied that she was really happy despite it being demanding.

"I'm very happy in this relationship. That's why I prioritize it, making it work. It's a demanding relationship; you have to have a schedule for everything, follow everything perfectly." Virginia Fonseca

Since they got together, Vinicius has improved after being out of form. Real Madrid will be hoping the happiness off the field continues to reflect on it.

