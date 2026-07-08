Why Charles Barkley Declined Invitation To Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Charles Barkley was among the 1,000 invites that were sent out for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding, but the NBA legend decided to not attend, thinking it would be a "crap show."

“I don’t go to weddings and funerals,” the NBA legend said on the "Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo" podcast on Tuesday. “I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was gonna be a crap show."

Charles Barkley DECLINED An Invite To Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding



📸Jason Miller/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/7fbNGbJDfY — Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo (@975Unfiltered) July 7, 2026

While Barkely decided to not to attend the wedding, it didn't change how he feels about Kelce and Swift.

“I love Travis and Jason [Kelce]. I’ve only met Taylor one time. But yeah, I did get an invite but I said, ‘Hey, that’s just too much,'” Barkley continued.

You might not catch the “Inside the NBA” host at a funeral or wedding anytime soon, but he shared that he prefers to “hang out and play golf” instead.

“I don’t wanna dress up and all that other stuff,” he explained. “But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special.”

Ryan Seacrest Walks Back Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Invite

Barkley was not the only celeb who decided not to attend Swift and Kelce's wedding after being invited. Ryan Seacrest was originally invited to the nuptials that occurred on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

“Travis and Taylor got married, and I had to keep a secret from you,” Seacrest told his "On Air With Ryan" co-hosts Tanya Rad and Sisanie Villaclara. “I had to keep a secret. It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited. And so when you were doing your reports about the wedding, I was just on the inside screaming, on the outside very composed.”

He then shared with his co-hosts and listeners, “I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th, and so I had to cancel.”

“You were one of the invited and not attended?” Rad asked.

“Waste of an invite!” Villaclara reacted.

That's not how Seacrest saw his decision as he tried to make his schedule work so he could attend both events.

“It wasn’t a waste,” he rebutted. “I was actually really excited. I was kind of torn. I went through the minutes, I couldn’t have done both. And the actual wedding was in the afternoon. I went through the minutes! But I was so honored and thrilled to be invited.”

Who Showed Up to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

Although Barkley and Seacrest did not attend the wedding, the guests who did show up raved about their experience.

Swift's friends Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Abigail Anderson Berard were among the attendees, as well as on Kelce's side, where several of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates showed up for the NFL star.

Swift and Kelce had a strict no-gifts policy, but their guests left with thousand-dollar prizes. The wedding was filled with a luxury raffle where guests could win designer handbags, Cartier watches, and even a vintage car. Jackie Tranquill, wife of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, shared that she was the winner of the $6,700 Chanel bag.

In addition to the raffle, guests were able to enjoy performances by Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

Macy's shared a video of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, on Instagram describing her time at the wedding ceremony: “I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical.”