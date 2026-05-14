Norway 2026 World Cup Preview: the Dark Horse Everybody Fears

Norway makes its long-awaited return to the World Cup this summer having qualified for the first time since 1998.

But make no mistake, the Løvene (Lions) won’t just be there to fill out the now 48-team tournament. On a riff on the words of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Norway is coming to North America to take part, it’s coming to take over ... and expectations are high for good reason.

With arguably world soccer’s deadliest finisher in Erling Haaland leading the line, and quality across the pitch—from Martin Ødegaard pulling the strings in midfield, to Antonio Nusa terrorizing defenses on the wing and Julian Ryerson anchoring the backline—Ståle Solbakken’s side could be the team to watch.

The challenge won’t be easy, though: A tough group awaits, featuring 2018 World Cup winner France and the dethroned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finalist Senegal. It’s a big ask, but with Haaland up front, anything is possible.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-0L-0D

: 8W-0L-0D Goals for / against: 37 / 5

37 / 5 Top scorer: Erling Haaland (16)

Erling Haaland (16) Assist Leader: Martin Ødegaard (7)

Only two teams in UEFA qualifying for the 2026 World Cup won every single game: England and Norway.

And the Norwegians didn’t just win—it steamrolled everyone in their path. Drawn in a group with Italy, Israel, Estonia and Moldova, Norway notched eight wins and scored an astonishing 37 goals—the most of any team in Europe.

Haaland spearheaded the onslaught with 16 goals, twice as many as any other player on the continent—an ominous warning of what could be in store this summer.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Iraq vs. Norway Tuesday, June 16 Gillette Stadium Norway vs. Senegal Monday, June 22 MetLife Stadium Norway vs. France Friday, June 26 Gillette Stadium

Manager: Ståle Solbakken

Stale Solbakken will lead Norway into its first World Cup since 1998. | IMAGO/NTB

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2020

: Since 2020 Manager meter: Teamwork makes the dream work

For fans of English soccer, Solbakken might be remembered for his brief—and ultimately unsuccessful—spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013, which ended with his sacking after an FA Cup exit to a non-league team. German fans may recall a similar disappointment during his stint with FC Köln.

On Scandinavian turf, however, Solbakken is a different beast. He guided FC Copenhagen to eight Danish Superliga titles over two highly successful spells, and since taking over Norway in December 2020, he has transformed the team from perennial underachievers into a cohesive, elite outfit capable of challenging anyone on its day.

How Norway Plays

Preferred formation : 4-4-2

: 4-4-2 Style: Counterattack kings

Counterattack kings Key strengths: Pace in transition, defensive solidity

Pace in transition, defensive solidity Key weaknesses: Strength in depth, goalkeeping

Under Solbakken, Norway has a very defined style of play.

At its core, its system—typically a classic 4-4-2—is built on defensive rigidity. Fullbacks don’t constantly overlap, midfield enforcers shield the backline and the team snaps back into a compact shape the instant that possession is lost. Even the superstars are fully committed to Norway’s defensive duties, making them extremely hard to break down.

But when Norway do win the ball, the transition from defense to attack is terrifyingly fast. Whether it’s a clever through ball, a driven long pass or the wingers sprinting forward at pace, Norway can go from box to box in the blink of an eye, often punishing opponents before they’ve even realized what’s happening.

For Solbakken, it’s never about one player—it’s about the collective. Every one of the 11 moves in perfect harmony.

Ones to Watch

Erling Haaland and Antonio Nusa could have major impacts. | Joern Pollex/UEFA/Getty Images, Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: A man who scarcely needs an introduction, Haaland is a relentless goalscoring machine. Already Norway’s all-time leading scorer at 25, he scored at least one goal in each of Norway’s eight qualifying matches. North America, beware.

Breakout Star: A talented, two-footed winger comfortable on either wing, Nusa earned the nickname “Norwegian Neymar” for his dazzling footwork and flair. The young RB Leipzig star tormented Italy during qualifying—a glimpse of what may lie ahead for opponents this summer.

What Norway Will Be Wearing

Norway’s national flag stands out on the home jersey. | Nike

Norway arrive at the World Cup with very different looks for its home and away jerseys.

The home kit is inspired by Norway’s late 1990s look, featuring a giant flag across the chest and an intricate Nordic knot pattern running through the navy cross. The away kit, by contrast, is all black, breaking tradition from Norway’s usual white away design.

Norway’s Predicted Starting XI

Norway has a strong team on paper. | FootballUser

Norway largely stuck with the same starting XI throughout its World Cup qualifying campaign, and as the saying goes—if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Up front, expect Haaland and Alexander Sørloth to lead the line, combining raw power and clinical finishing that few defenses in world soccer can handle.

Out wide, Nusa and Ødegaard will likely start—though Ødegaard will in reality drift inside into a freer, more creative role. Behind them, the defensive midfield pairing of Patrick Berg and Sander Berge will be crucial in maintaining Solbakken’s compact, disciplined shape without the ball.

Torbjørn Heggem is likely to partner Kristoffer Ajer in central defense, with Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe covering the flanks. Veteran Ørjan Nyland is the undisputed No. 1 in goal.

Current Form

At the back end of 2025, Norway beat Finland in a home friendly but wasn’t able to overcome New Zealand, which is returning to the World Cup stage after a 16-year absence.

Norway’s sole friendly since qualifying for the World Cup was a 2–1 defeat to the Netherlands. The performance was far from convincing, but it’s worth noting Norway were without both Haaland and Ødegaard, as Solbakken fielded a somewhat experimental lineup by his usually rigid standards.

What We Can Expect From Norway Fans

Norway's fans will bring the noise. | IMAGO/NTB

Perhaps it’s because on home turf they have to keep constantly moving to stay warm in the ice-cold temperatures—or it’s just pure passion—but Norway’s fans always bring the energy.

From bouncing up and down in unison, loud chants and even pyros (though those will, of course, be strictly off-limits in North America), the nation’s supporters inject a brilliant intensity into every game.

Expect Viking hats aplenty and large numbers, with the popularity of both the national team and domestic rosters having grown in step with the national team’s rise.

National Expectations

Norway's fans will be expecting big things from Martin Ødegaard this summer. | Fredrik Varfjell/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

You might think that, having missed the World Cup for so long, expectations from Norway’s home fans would be low—but that’s far from the case.

After qualifying, the roster was greeted by a massive ovation from more than 50,000 supporters, scarves waving in the air—a heartwarming scene that also underscores just how invested the nation is in this journey. With so much talent at its disposal, anything less than progression from a competitive group will likely be seen as a disappointment for Norway.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : The one to watch

: The one to watch Who Norway Doesn't Want to Face: Austria

Austria One Stat That Defines Norway: Scored more goals than any other team in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

Scored more goals than any other team in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup If Things Go Wrong: Overreliance on the big names of Haaland and Ødegaard

Overreliance on the big names of Haaland and Ødegaard What Will Everyone Say If Norway Goes Out Early? The who is the better striker debate—Haaland or Kylian Mbappé—is settled once and for all

READ MORE GROUP I PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE