WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson touts 'Pre-Heat' tour for her newest Nike sneaker
A'ja Wilson is having a spectacular 2025.
The 28-year-old WNBA superstar landed the cover of Time Magazine as the face of the outlet's "Women of the Year" edition. Now, she's prepping for the release of her latest sneaker, which is even getting its own tour.
Wilson took to Instagram on Friday, March 14, and announced the "Pre-Heat" pre-release events for her Pink Aura A'One sneaker with Nike. The basketball star revealed that the tour will be three events across Las Vegas, Nevada, Tampa, Florida, and her hometown, Columbia, South Carolina.
"Don’t say I didn’t tell you," Wilson captioned the post.
Wilson's 1.4 million Instagram fans were super excited about the news. However, some took to the comments section to try and convince the two-time WNBA champion to come to their city instead.
"Sooo Atlanta Stop 4?" asked one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "So like can we add an Atlanta stop lol."
"Now don’t keep me waiting too long …I am too hype!!!!- signed your Philly Soror," wrote a third person.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson net worth: The three-time MVP has earned big bucks over the years
The Pink Aura A'Ones will drop worldwide on May 8, about a week before the 2025 WNBA season kicks off.
Wilson opted to miss out on the debut of the Unrivaled League just so she could put a focus into the next season. She'll hope to bring the Las Vegas Aces back to the championship after getting eliminated by the eventual title winners, the New York Liberty.
